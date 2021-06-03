On Neahwa Park:
“Kudos to all of the city employees who did such a wonderful job in preparing Neahwa Park for the Memorial Day holiday. What an awesome job all of the city employees did. Now if the mayor would just let them disperse the rest of the picnic tables throughout the park for people to enjoy the natural beauty of our park.”
On a letter on vulgar signs:
“Trump supporters respect no one, not even, and especially, themselves.”
On the cancellation of the Grand and Glorious Garage Sale:
“So foolish. Fear has taken over the brains of you folks! What is wrong with you? Walmart is open. Why can’t an open garage sale? Ridiculous.”
“It’s months from now! CDC states vaccinated people are safe, very safe. Let’s open up the state!! We listened to the CDC through the worst of the pandemic but we’re not doing it now?”
On linking the minimum wage to the cost of living:
“You’re asking for a Catch 22. Raise minimum wage and the cost of living is going to go up because goods and services are going to cost more.”
On Rep Taylor Greene:
“If you missed it and need a laugh and can check out the stupidity pathetic as it is, of Rep. Greene, R-Georgia, in The Daily Star on Page 7 of Wednesday, May 25, edition. This inured stuff you can’t help but think comes from an impaired mind. She compares wearing a mask to wearing a gold star as Jews did headed to death camps. Any sane adult should know the identifying stars Jews were required to wear certainly weren’t gold. Gold stars, at least in this countty were reserved for mothers who lost a family member in the service of our country. This person’s complete lock of knowledge and stupidity is unbelievable. My sympathy goes out to the voters of her district who didn’t vote for her but will have to share the blame for placing this absolute weirdo in our government.”
On Sen. Oberacker:
“So far I’ve only heard one person who is running against Peter Oberacker for state Senate, who is originally from the town of Maryland, in regards to supporting the merger, actually putting in a distribution center, sticking up for the farmers and small business owners and wanting to help his hometown instead of seeing it sidelined. Oberacker as a senator gives a cheesy grin at the people and demonstrates the lack of respect for his hometown now definitely shows his true colors.”
On Otsego County leadership:
“I hope to God that Chairman David Bliss and Deputy Chairman Margaret Kennedy get replaced in their roles by their fellow county representatives and will appoint new leaders who are bipartisan and will demonstrate bipartisanship and also elected by the voters in this year’s election. They both have demonstrated partisanship. Whatever one votes for something, the other follows along. This is also called ‘Follow the Leader.’”
