On Fox therapy dog Duncan's passing:
"In your paper dated Wednesday, May 20, 2020, there was the article about Duncan the golden retriever. About four years ago, I met Duncan when having an appointment at Fox. He appeared in front of me, and the tears flowed as we had just lost our golden at her age of 14. Duncan and I had a very special time that day, and it convinced me that perhaps our ages did not matter as to whether to get another puppy ... and our search began shortly after that encounter. The upsetting part is the news below Duncan's beautiful picture and well-written article, an 'In Brief' concerning an arrest for disposing of an animal. That should not have been placed by Duncan's obituary. I'll end my Sound Off with the happiness and love the two new golden retrievers give us, who we found three years ago thanks to Duncan!"
On a photo of President Trump:
"The Daily Star's front page of 6/2/20 was one for the ages. However, they had the wrong caption on the photo of Donald (anti-Christ) Trump holding a bible in front of St John's church. It should have read, 'Hypocrisy Personified.' I'm amazed the Bible didn't burst into flames."
On Kirby Olson's recent May 30-31 column:
"I don't know if Kirby Olson's book is a work of fiction but his recent column reads like something out of a supermarket tabloid. If, as Mr. Olson attests, this happened in his class leading up to the 2018 primary for state and local elections, held Sept. 13, 2018, then his 'girl in pink glasses' killed, skinned and carved up a 10-point buck for sausages some weeks before the New York state deer season opener, Oct. 1."
On President Trump:
"The caption below the photo in The New Yorker said it all: 'After peaceful protesters were dispersed with tear gas, the President stood before St. John’s Episcopal Church and held a Bible aloft like a product on a home-shopping network.' The unholy photo-op was supposed to highlight Trump as the 'law and order' candidate in the upcoming election. 'You must dominate the protesters,' he had told governors the day before, 'most of you are weak.' So he summoned the press corps to the Rose Garden to witness a demonstration he had prepared for prime time. While Trump spoke, CNN carried his remarks on a split screen with images of a battle-ready security force advancing through Lafayette Park. As Trump assured his audience that he was an 'ally of peaceful protesters,' police were seen viciously attacking hundreds of peaceful protesters with tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets."
On our June 3 editorial:
"The U.S. desperately needs Trump as our president. Thankfully we have Trump as our president. Can you imagine Cuomo, Hillary or Biden right now in that role? Cow towing to the Chinese and then to the domestic terrorists and looters? Giving away our country to China and then to the anarchists and communists? Thank God, NO! We have a strong President who closed the border to China to slow the spread of the virus when everyone called him a racist and now he is demanding law and order. He is not like Cuomo who sent virus patients to die in nursing homes and spread the virus. He is not like Clinton who ignored the needs of the Benghazi embassy, which was overrun, killing our people. He is not like Biden who sold out our country out to China to make millions for his son. Thank God for Trump!"
"The June 3 In Our Opinion told it as it is and gave credit to the great community of Oneonta at same time. Perfectly balanced & measured opinion piece. Thanks!"
On police brutality:
"Killings, like the recent death of Mr. Floyd due to police brutality, have got to stop. This was all because of an alleged passing of a fake $20 bill? There is no police training that is about placing the knee in the neck area. City mayors and police chiefs across this country better get a handle on their departments and weed out the cancer-type cops. This was all caught on video and it still happened. What about when there are no video or body cams? That is a problem. The 'good' cops have to have the moral courage to stop the bad cops' improper actions on suspects. 'Peaceful' protests need to continue."
