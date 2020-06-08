On a photo of President Trump:
“The Daily Star’s front page of 6/2/20 was one for the ages. However, they had the wrong caption on the photo of Donald (anti-Christ) Trump holding a bible in front of St John’s church. It should have read, ‘Hypocrisy Personified.’ I’m amazed the Bible didn’t burst into flames.”
On Fox News:
“On Tuesday, Nov. 3, those of you who receive the news from conservative media may have to re-scan your TVs. You only need to take action if lies and slander disappear from your TV screen. For more disinformation, please follow Fox News back to the fringe for important updates. We aim to deflect.”
On police brutality:
“Killings, like the recent death of Mr. Floyd due to police brutality has got to stop. This was all because of an alleged passing of a fake $20 bill? There is no police training that is about placing the knee in the neck area. City mayors and police chiefs across this country better get a handle on their departments and weed out the cancer-type cops. This was all caught on video and it still happened. What about when there is no video or body cams? That is a problem. The ‘good’ cops have to have the moral courage to stop the bad cops’ improper actions on suspects. ‘Peaceful’ protests need to continue.”
On ‘It Can’t Happen Here’:
“No one has ever been able to locate the original citation, ‘When dictatorship comes to America it will be with a Bible wrapped in a flag and carrying a cross.’ However, since the publication of Sinclair Lewis’ “It Can’t Happen Here,” that phrase has often been attributed to Lewis’ 1935 novel, which, ever since, has been cited as a cautionary tale about America sliding into dictatorship. According to Time magazine (Nov. 16, 2016), “It Can’t Happen Here,” was completely sold out online within one week of President Trump’s election. The novel remains ‘frighteningly contemporary.’ In it, the newly elected President Windrip appeals directly to his core constituency of unprosperous and resentful white men to help him repress dissent and bring fascism to America. ... But not even Sinclair Lewis could have ever imagined that it would be military leaders — not the duly elected civilian leadership — who would come to the rescue.”
On President Trump:
“He is finally being unmasked. The White House resident refuses to wear a protective mask in public, he will only cover his sins with an unread and unlived Bible. He must still be sure that his face is a thing of beauty, rather than the unhappy, unsmiling visage that most of us see. To me, his face is something only a mother could love, nope, perhaps a father; double nope, a couple of sons, a wife or two maybe three, one daughter and a very successful son-in-law. The irony is not lost on me. As more people suffer and die because of his unwillingness or inability to lead and organize a response to the pandemic, more people will abandon him while a small cadre of AR-15s, bayonets and right-wing judges try to do his dirty work.”
