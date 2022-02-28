On science:
"We have been told to 'follow the science' since this whole COVID pandemic started. Here’s the problem with that: what exactly is the science?! That term is now being used as a false doctrine, a political ploy, and as a lie when we have been told by Fauci and his followers, which includes the CDC and leaders of government, that the vaccines will be the cure/prevention of getting COVID as well as wearing masks. Fauci and his worshippers can kindly shut up by stopping the blatant lies about the vaccine and masks 'working.'"
On the response to the editorial on RNC censures:
"The respondent says on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump 'did not tell anyone to break a few things at the Capitol which is about all that happened' and mentions the media's 'delusional hatred for Trump.' I suppose it's a matter of opinion whether Trump incited supporters on that day but for anyone who actually watched the dreadful events to think all that happened was a few things were broken is beyond delusional. I guess deaths don't matter. As to propaganda, what do you think the former guy is feeding his supporters about the election he clearly lost, contested in courts and lost again? I'm a Republican and pray his supporters turn their backs on him and get behind a candidate that actually has a sense of ethics, decency and holds true Republican values."
On Ukraine:
"Does anyone believe that if Trump was still in the Oval Office that Russia would have invaded Ukraine? The Ukraine crisis is all Biden’s fault. Biden made Ukraine a gift to Putin. Biden canceled approval of the Keystone pipeline along with multiple actions which eliminated our energy independence and ability to export the surplus to Europe. Germany and others are now more dependent on Russia via the Nord Stream pipeline. Biden has threatened to cut off that pipeline but it’s unclear how he would do that and how long that action would last during the winter in Europe."
On Bassett bonuses:
"It is unbelievable that the Bassett leadership would deny the recent grant-funded bonus to one section of their staff — the bargaining unit RNs at Fox and Tri-Town. This is what could be termed 'discrimination'. I applaud the RNs for what they do every day, how they are patient-focused, and stay here locally to work in our community hospital. To the leadership of Bassett — your actions are selfish, demoralizing and disrespectful of your staff. Shame on you. Everyone in this area should be as outraged as the RNs are and as I am."
On fuel prices:
"Well President Biden and the Green people really did it this time. Who would have guessed after stopping the pipeline and fracking, gas prices would go up and Russia would take advantage of the situation. Can't wait to see what happens next."
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
