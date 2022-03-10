On car prices:
“It is horrible to see the car/truck prices for both new and used. Outrageous is the word. The auto industry forgot already who bailed them out years ago when they were all ready to go bankrupt. That’s right, the American taxpayer, and now this is how we get paid back with these awful prices. Most people now cannot afford a new vehicle or even a used one. I guess I will have to continue to drive my vehicle until the wheels fall off. Let the car lots keep their vehicles, and when no one is buying they will think twice. Shame on them for these outlandish prices. Again, remember who bailed you out, the U.S. taxpayer, and this is how you repay us!”
On Sound Off:
‘To the people who are calling for The Daily Star to remove Sound Off, read the First Amendment of the Constitution under freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Sound Off is covered under both sections under the First Amendment. If you don’t like it, then don’t buy The Daily Star.”
On a recent story:
“Obviously the story about the family worried about ending the mask mandates was published to make us feel bad for them. I’m sorry for Nancy that she has a lung disease and she’s scared of COVID. But that has nothing to do with the vast majority of Americans who do not have any risk factors for COVID. This is the most one-sided article ever. Why not interview one of the thousands of families whose kids’ speech and emotional states were impacted by the masks, or families of drug ODs or suicides due to social isolation? The Atlantic just published an article that the masking mandates that the CDC, feds and New York forced on children under pressure from the teachers’ unions have imposed developmental disorders on children that they may never recover from.”
On mask mandates at the colleges:
“So Hartwick College ended its mask mandate on the fourth of March and yet SUNY Oneonta has to wait until the end of the month?! President Cardelle, please do the college students plus the faculty/staff a favor and take the president of Hartwick College’s example on ending the mask mandate for students and faculty and staff.”
On oil production:
“If anyone would care to know exactly how many barrels of oil are actually produced in the United States, one just needs to go to the website of the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Energy. Breaks down crude oil production monthly and yearly. They also explain what drives crude oil prices. Guess what? The president isn’t one of them. But demand is.”
On gas prices:
“As national gas prices soar to near record highs (now at $4.19 per gallon, last time I bought gas here in Oneonta), we can all thank the Democrats for their policies that did this. Shutting down pipelines, stopping off shore drilling and permits in Alaska, promoting so called green energy, demonizing natural gas production in New York state, and a myriad of other rules and regs have all led to this. You cannot blame the war in Ukraine for this since it all started when Biden took office. Elections have consequences and this is only one of the terrible things that the Dems have done to us.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.