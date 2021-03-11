On COVID precautions:
“While I am thrilled to see theater returning to our area, including Out of the Woodwork’s production of “Sister Act,” I can’t help but feel they do not deserve our support. They have posted several photos from rehearsals that have many actors close together. .. not wearing masks. True some had face shields, but the pandemic is not new and it should not be a surprise to anyone that a face shield does not do the same job as a cloth or paper mask. What a shame that they do not seem to care about proper safety protocols. I hope no one in the cast becomes ill, especially young members of the company that might not have the confidence to say, ‘I’m sorry but we need to follow safety guidelines.’”
On the Cuomo scandal:
“A lot of upstate people think the governor is after your guns. Now he is under fire, for inappropriate behavior in his dealings with women in his administration and elsewhere. The problem here is that often men in powerful positions (like president, perhaps) push the boundaries of maleness a little further than decent. In our current culture of political correctness men can’t do anything even a tad tacky. I’m a man and even used to go to conventions and public events, and with just a little alcohol in my system, I often acted like a jerk, but NOT a sexual predator. Back then, you got slapped or ostracized, but not fired or forced to resign. I am pretty sure that Trump orchestrated this ‘scandal’ to embarrass Cuomo, since he was the most effective governor, whereas the dolts in Washington were twiddling their thumbs during the beginning of the pandemic.”
“Old Joe, say it isn’t so. Gov. COVID has got to go! Yo! Ho! Yo! Ho! Cuomo’s got to go! No mo’ Cuomo!”
On a Senior Scene columnist:
“Thank you for Mr. Overbey. Lively and refreshing. A personal perspective. No preaching. No politics. Different and entertaining. Great choices. Improves my weekend.”
On QAnon:
“I’ve read that followers of QAnon believe ‘Q’ communicates to them through online ‘Q drops.’ I guess that’s because ‘Q-tips’ was already taken. I suggest ‘Q droppings’ as being much closer to the truth.”
On ‘Jeopardy’:
“Alex Trebek must be rolling in his grave as Katie Couric destroys his great show! She is so boring! I think I will switch to another channel, perhaps ‘Dr. Pimple Popper.’ What a disappointment. What do other watchers think?”
On CPAC:
“Online pictures of the CPAC stage and ceiling in Florida show white supremacist symbols, the same insignias worn on Nazi SS uniforms during World War II. This is the same stage from which U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz yelled ‘Freedom!’ and also the same stage where the former president droned on with his complaint of losing an election to fraud. I cannot understand how Republicans are not embarrassed ... and angered.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.