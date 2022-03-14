On America:
“I feel blessed to live in America, a country where no matter how hard you try, you can’t shred, chew or flush the Constitution.”
On the high cost of taxes and fees:
“I recently received the new water/sewer bills and cannot believe the increase. You have to be kidding. Seniors are on Social Security, just paid a high school tax bill, a high property tax bill and now higher water/sewer bill. You wonder why people are leaving New York and the city of Oneonta, and Otsego County as a whole. The answer why is right there for starters. Oneonta leadership is trying to get people to come to Oneonta to work and live. You have to be kidding. The taxes and fees will keep people away, let alone the lack of affordable housing. Good luck with all that. The fees are ridiculous.”
On Putin and Ukraine:
“I’ve been watching what is happening in Ukraine. Putin cannot be trusted. I fear he is capable of using nuclear weapons. He needs to be removed (however possible) before he is able to use them. He has already shown he has no compassion for humanity. I know we won’t send troops because of ‘what he might do.’ How many more Ukrainians have to die? I fear Putin will end up killing President Zelenskyy who has been a true hero in fighting against evil. It is true Putin is guilty of war crimes. Now we must find him guilty and get him out.”
On an editorial:
“The only one with blood on their hands is Joe Biden. Crooked Joe flooded the Russians with U.S. money for oil and stood back while Putin staged his invasion. It isn’t like it was a big secret. If President Trump was in office none of this would have happened. History proves it. Compare Trump’s term in office to Biden. No intelligent person can defend Biden.”
On speeding:
“Thank you, city of Oneonta, for working on a speed study near Wilber Park. Please include the rest of the city because every street is like a NASCAR track. Does anybody know the city speed limit is 30 mph? Someone passed me on Chestnut Street by Nick’s Diner doing at least 50. Cops can’t be everywhere. How about some cameras? Send them a ticket in the mail and raise the revenue of the city. Nobody pays attention to any of the traffic signs, especially the speed limit.”
On The Daily Star:
“Over 30 years ago we moved to the area and were thrilled to have a daily newspaper. Having majored in communications, I had an understanding of media and journalism. Reporting a story accurately without inserting your own personal opinion comes to mind. Unfortunately, today news is no longer just news. It’s often someone’s opinion, or worse, disinformation. There are networks devoted to promoting opinions and somehow people take this as news. If someone doesn’t like or agree with a news story, it is called ‘fake news.’ Why not just agree to disagree rather than create a negative situation? I can’t imagine how difficult it is to keep printing a newspaper in this day and age, and while I don’t always like or agree with what I see, I know it’s a credible source of information and for that I’m grateful. I appreciate and enjoy reading The Daily Star.”
