On a sign at an anti-abortion counter protest:
“No one knows how painful an abortion is once the seed is planted. There before the grace of God, your mother didn’t put you through any pain.. God bless her!”
On letters to the editor:
“Nancy and Cheri replied to this writer’s Sound Off about the person who refused to drive past a pro-Trump sign. Interestingly they agreed that Trump gave us the lowest unemployment in 50 years, that he slowed down illegal immigrants crossing our border, and gave us peace in the Middle East. But ... but ... but their feelings were hurt! That’s so much more important than protecting us and keeping our economy strong, isn’t it? Your feelings don’t mean spit with Biden’s friend China stealing our technology, undermining our economy, and sending us illegal fentanyl to kill, us but that doesn’t matter, because Trump is bad! By what ACTIONS did Trump try to make us into a fascist state or more like Russia please? How is he a racist please? Don’t you dare try to spout about the ‘Fine People’ hoax! Your letters, feelings and fantasy thinking are ridiculous.”
On the Love & Remembrance section:
“I read the obituaries in The Daily Star and online. I do not need to see a supplement full of obituaries that I have already seen. I’d rather have the Monday edition of The Daily Star in print again. Will it ever be published again?”
On an editorial cartoon:
“When I saw the editorial cartoon featuring death with a scythe, I was sure it would be our exalted alleged bribe-taking, groping and sexual abusing governor, Cuomo, in the hood. Of course not, the artist had to put Texas in there. He could have put in Connecticut, New Jersey or any of the blue states that are following the lead of the brave states that are taking the first steps to open up. Interestingly Texas and Florida have lower death rates than New York or California, which have much more onerous shutdowns. The reply, I’m sure, is ‘Follow the Science!’ Guess what? They are!”
On President Biden:
“I am thankful that President Biden is here to show compassion to Texans instead of throwing paper towels at them and telling them to have a good time. I am thankful that President Biden is showing compassion to children and babies and mothers and father and helping them reunite despite all the difficulties involved, many caused by the other guy. Easter is coming. Beware fairy tales and other false stories coming out of Florida from the other guy and his phony cronies. Conspiracies and collusions are not one of the fairy tales. Dictators are everywhere, not just over there, someplace else. Be true to your fathers who fought for their country to keep us free. Support truth and Biden and the Democratic Party of freedom and truth-loving peoples — with an ‘s.’ Conmen lie. Why fall for them? Because fall you will.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
