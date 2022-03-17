On a letter:
“To the person who said ‘fighting climate change could have curbed Putin’ is ignorant. Climate change is a myth. The only exception is that greenhouse gases exists as well as pollution, however, they do not have anything to do with the so called ‘climate change.’ For those who preach about how climate change is real, it’s called weather. I believe it’s been going on for centuries.”
On the motocross track in Oneonta:
“It seems quite often that when people want to promote their own agenda, they resort to the well-weathered claim that ‘they are doing it for the kids.’ Or that we should ‘let the kids be kids.’ If that’s the case concerning the motocross track on Upper East Street, then adult members and friends of the Thompson family who regularly used the motocross track are either guilty of arrested development or are the oldest ‘kids’ known to mankind.”
On a Bob Cairns column:
“In response to the March 5 commentary, Biden was handed an energy independent America, he eliminated with executive orders and mandates. Somehow market forces, and not Biden, are responsible for gas prices! Russia invaded Georgia under Clinton, Crimea under Obama, and Biden and now, after Biden’s failure with Afghanistan, Ukraine. The common denominator is failure by Democrats in all cases. Trump projected American strength, which kept Russia, China and North Korea in check. The Daily Star’s hate for Trump knows no bounds as writing ‘The most lopsided election loss in American history’ is quickly proven false by a simple fact check. Biden was handed all the COVID vaccines procured under Trump to administer, but has far more deaths since he took over. Why. Question what you read now that we deplorables are denser and vote to save America we knew it growing up.”
On NYSEG workers:
“Many thanks and blessings to all the NYSEG workers that restored the service on Parish Avenue and also River Street and all over the city. They worked so hard for many hours and under difficult weather conditions.”
On helping city residents first:
“Recently the mayor and council members discussed taking in some Ukrainian refugees. I am all about helping others, but I am also all about making sure our own people here in the city are taken care of first. Let us remember we have those who are homeless and that seniors cannot find affordable housing and that families also have a hard time finding affordable housing. So before we take on any refugees, we first must ensure our locals are well taken care of. Until that time, we should not be taking on more than we can chew.”
On town of Oneonta government:
“On Monday, Feb. 28, Town of Oneonta Zoning Board voted on a motocross track. Two members voted against the track, one voted in favor and two members were conveniently missing. All three attending members were needed to defeat the track’s use. Now perhaps it’s time to fix our town government to better reflect the interests of the majority of town residents to enjoy a peaceful and serene environment. Voters in the town deserve much better than what they are getting from this government at all levels. A storm is brewing.”
