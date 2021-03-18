On COVID science:
“When is The Star going to start suppressing the unscientific falsehoods by the teacher’s unions and people like the Sound Off writer feeling sorry for young people who won’t have the confidence to say, ‘we need to follow safety guidelines’? The CDC says it’s safe for the youth to go back to school and to mingle. The youth are not at risk. It’s the old, obese, diabetics who are at risk of death from the China virus. These views must be suppressed and are dangerous as they are creating anxiety and suicidal feelings in our kids. They are already being subjected to crazy shutdowns, social isolation and poor schooling due to the selfish teachers. Give the public school money to the kids and their families directly instead of still funding these lazy people. The Star is not serving the public well by these crazy conspiracy letters filled with unfounded lies.”
On. Gov. Cuomo:
“Governor Cuomo (I use that title lightly) has to resign or face impeachment and further embarrassment. It’s bad enough now for him. He is just trying to save face. There have been two other recent New York governors who had to resign or step down for improper actions while in office. Cuomo himself has barked about other scandalized politicians to resign in the past and now he need to heed his own words. Sexual harassment, bullying, improper touching over many years and nursing home deaths. His own party wants him gone. He now sounds like former President Clinton when he says I never did anything to the women. Well we all know that was not true. Pack your bags, and have your brother help you move.”
“Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration has been a disaster since the time he has taken the oath of office and on up until now. Now is the time as New Yorkers, regardless of what political party we are on, to start forming a consensus and to have a statewide petition directed to the Senate majority leader and state Assembly leader by stating we as New Yorkers are sick and tired of Cuomo’s degrading and abhorrent behavior, treatment and attitude toward the people of New York state. Now is the time to act and get Cuomo’s rear end out of office immediately.”
On a state proposal to wipe some criminal records:
“If done correctly, this could help reduce people re-offending and ending up back in jail. It would give them an opportunity to be a part of society without a stigma attached that can act as a barrier to gainful employment.”
“It should not be a clear blanket for all crimes, it should be case-by-case to be effective.”
“Our court system is supposed to be based on redemption. You pay your price to society and you are supposed to have a clean slate, not a life sentence.”
On a Sound Off on fentanyl deaths:
“‘When is the Biden administration going to confront China on this?...When are Democrats going to do something to stop this mass murder?’ I realize that you may have a short attention span, but you do realize that Republicans controlled the White House until about two months ago ... and did nothing about this for four years. And they controlled both houses of Congress for eight years ... and did nothing about it.”
