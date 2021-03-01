On religion and faith:
“Religion is personal and begins at home. Separation of church and state, remember? Act like a Christian, if that’s what you are. Have faith, practice the Golden Rule. Follow no political party out of habit. Conspiracy theories are devil’s work. Banish paranoia. Try happiness! Take a walk. Get fresh air. Don’t worry about ideas.”
On a billboard in Milford:
“Trump is out and disgraced! We don’t need a tacky billboard promoting him and his anti-American rhetoric along our highway into Cooperstown. He never represented all of us and he never represented any of us. Take him down and out! He’s not worthy of us.”
On the GOP:
“Trump is gone, so Cruz, Abbott and DeSantis are all vying for the lowest rung on the Republican ladder of shame and shabbiness. Cruz leaves his poodle named Snowflake in their freezing house for his Cancun vacay debacle. ERCOT (the Texas grid folk) had a 40 second meeting about the storm. Abbott allowed this disgrace, never thinking to join the rest of the world and have concerns about climate change. Deregulation is a dirty word in Texas, yet the kilowatt hour increase went from $30 an hour to $9,000, so greed trumps humanity and empathy. Meanwhile, New York’s AOC helped raise a couple of million for Texas’ powerless people. Texas only gave us an occasional boot and a cowboy hat. DeSantis lowered the flags for Limbaugh’s passing, so far. He has a passel of voting restrictions coming out soon. So begins the 2024 presidential Republican campaign. How low can they go?”
On common courtesy:
“Common courtesy for President Trump? Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of the 2020 State of the Union. Democrats sitting on their hands for the whole address. Congressman Steve Cohen from Tennessee stuffing his face with Kentucky Fried Chicken at a House Judiciary Committee Hearing and Jerry Nadler yukking it up with him. All Democrats. Real class, and you Trump hatters whine about Republicans senators showing their boredom at Trumps impeachment trial.”
On Rush Limbaugh:
“Thank you, God, for loaning us Rush Limbaugh. Psalm 116:5: ‘Precious is the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.’ Isaiah 57:1-2: ‘The righteous perish, and no one ponders it in his heart; devout men are taken away, and no one understands that the righteous are taken away to be spared from evil. Those who walk uprightly enter into peace; they find rest as they lie in death.’ Thank you from all conservatives.”
On nursing home deaths:
“Cuomo said God took their lives in the nursing home deaths. Cuomo is Catholic; he should know better. God does not take lives. We do it when our time on earth is up or because of others (crime). In other words, God made us responsible for one another and accountable for the consequences when we refuse that responsibility “
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
