On presidents:
“Remember what having a real president was like? Feared by our enemies, preventing Russia from invading Ukraine, stopping missile launches from North Korea, bringing factories back to the U.S, stopping illegal invaders at our southern border, lowest gas prices in 10 years, lowest unemployment in 40 years, low inflation, making the USA a net exporter of energy, spurring on a COVID vaccine in record time, negotiating favorable treaties with China, stopping the Iran deal, and so much more. Someone who could actually speak to the press and our allies without garbled, twisted nonsense. A president who did not have to be led around by the hand by his wife. Yeah, I miss Trump, too.”
On Sound Off:
“Dana LaCroix has it all wrong. Sound off is not journalism. It is a forum for reader’s opinions. Just like her (wrong, I might add) opinion about Sound Off.”
On helping city residents first:
“Why is the Common Council, particularly Councilman Luke Murphy, focusing on housing refugees while not helping house the homeless plus homeless veterans in the city? This is not an ideal solution when the public doesn’t have the answers to the many questions in regards to housing refugees. Councilman Murphy has said that ‘homelessness is just so unnecessary’ when he hasn’t done anything to help solve the problem.”
On town of Oneonta government:
“For some time, I have followed with interest the discussion of a motocross track in the town of Oneonta. Our town government is a representative body voted in power by town residents. When a government serves its own agenda or bends to the demands of a single extended family to the clear detriment of an overwhelming majority of the residents of Wilber Lake Road and Upper East Street then it ceases to be a representative body and should be replaced. Clearly the views of our town government are more focused on narrow and individual rights than on the good of the entire community. The behavior of the town board and zoning board of appeals is shameful at the very least and harmful to the good people of the town of Oneonta.”
On Biden and Ukraine:
“All those who voted for Joe Biden owe an apology to America and the world. We are paying for your vote every day, and Ukrainians are paying with their lives. His blunder with Ukraine is beyond disturbing. The Russians surrounded Ukraine and Joe did zero. Now it is a full scale war resulting in the killing of innocent families and the fallout felt by the world. A competent president would have never sat back and let this war get started. Biden is everything and more of what he accused President Trump of. For those Trump-haters look at history. You must admit America was great under his leadership. All should hope and pray Biden does not lead us into World War III. Think next time you vote and apologize if you voted for Joe. Admitting a mistake is an initial step of recovery and making bad things right.”
