On a Sound Off on COVID protocols:
"It’d be hard to find someone who didn’t feel safer during this production than just about anywhere else they’ve gone since this all started. Masks, face shields, temperature checks, daily forms, and policy and procedures more detailed and upheld than corporate retail locations. People throw rocks at shiny things they can’t possess for themselves. It takes great problem solving skills, talent and know-how to take on a challenge like this and come out with as phenomenal a show as 'Sister Act' is. This massive accomplishment is to be celebrated, not condemned. Jealousy isn’t a flattering shade on anyone, especially amongst the theatre community which claims acceptance and inclusivity until someone doesn’t like something or their show isn’t the center of attention. Pretending OWP is undeserving of support based solely on uninformed assumptions is dangerous and small-minded mob mentality.'"
Want to tell us what you really think?
