On the Town of Oneonta Zoning Board:
“The town of Oneonta website says that the Zoning Board’s decisions ‘are governed by New York State law.’ No matter. The single board member who voted in favor of the motocross track either didn’t read the law, doesn’t understand the law, or just doesn’t care about the law. Your government (not) at work!”
On Russia, Ukraine and the U.S.:
“It seems Russia is having a very difficult time with Ukraine, and that is great. This Russian Army is horrible. Not well trained, horrible logistics, communications and so forth. This is not that same Russian Army of years ago that I trained against in the 1970s and ‘80s. There is no doubt in my mind that the U.S. military alone would destroy this army. If need be, add our allies. Putin stands no chance on the ground, but with his back to the wall, he would use chemical or nukes. He has been classified as a war criminal, or soon will be, and that puts him on a much bigger list. His time is coming. I am proud of the Ukrainians and the will to fight for their homeland. Once they get the much need weapons systems in place, that will advance their cause. Keep the resistance up.”
On gubernatorial candidate Harry Wilson:
“Turn around and go away. What a dictator-wannabe!”
On the U.S. and foreign affairs:
“Afghanistan President Ghani didn’t want an evacuation of Afghans contemporaneously with the winding down of American troops as it would have amounted to a vote of no confidence in the Afghan government and its forces. Ukraine President Zelenskyy repeatedly stated that American intelligence was wrong, that Russia was not going to invade, and claiming such was having a negative effect on Ukraine’s economy. Understandably, both presidents wanted to hold their countries together. U.S. abided Ghani’s request; didn’t abide Zelenskyy’s request. Easy to criticize in hindsight with all their variables, but end results the same — war, death, destruction, refugees, horror.”
On zoning boards:
“New York state law provides for town zoning board of appeals, which are independent of town boards. They decide whether a use or area variance should be granted when a property does not meet the zoning requirements for the requested use. The TB enacts the zoning laws, but the ZBA can grant an exception. A four-part test limits exceptions to circumstances where adherence to the zoning law creates an unjust hardship for the property owner, but some ZBA members will grant anything. Want better adherence to zoning laws? Ask the town board to appoint you to the ZBA.”
On a mural approved by the Common Council:
“Why are we spending $1,000 for a mural on a building that is going to be torn down? Talk about putting lipstick on a pig! Perhaps the foxes that they are painting on the building will be facing south leaving Oneonta. Unbelievable our Common Council supports this.”
On Trump and Putin:
“Putin trumps Trump and Trump is behind Putin 100%. Why?”
