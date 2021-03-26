On the Oneonta vaccination site:
"I'm an at-home care aide and haven't been able to get one. I saw on the New York website that SUNY Oneonta is giving the Pfizer shots. I really want the J&J one-dose shot but my clients need me to get vaccinated. Glad to have an opportunity finally. I think they should just open it up to everyone. It would get done quicker!"
On pending plea deals:
"Please, please, please do the right thing. Stop babying those who break the law and destroy innocent people."
On a guest commentary by Jim Shultz:
"I think the complaints of cancel culture are legitimate. The company admits it's no longer going to publish those books because they depict a culture in a way that isn't realistic. Do you really think kids reading 'The Cat in The Hat' really think it's realistic to see an exaggerated caricature of a cat wearing a red-and-white striped hat? Of course they don't. They recognize it's not a photograph or realistic, just as kids for generations knew that the pictures of a Chinese man with exaggerated slanted eyes were not realistic. Let's be honest. The publishers of these books know they aren't good-selling books, and rather than stop publishing them for commercial reasons, they saw a chance to virtue signal and get a lot of publicity for doing it. That spiked sales of other Dr. Seuss books. It was a win/win for them."
On Main Street Cards & Gifts in Delhi:
"Cute place, but I feel like it gets forgotten about. An online presence could be fun!"
On the 2022 gubernatorial election:
"It depends on the candidate. I'm so done with voting party lines. We get nothing but crap from either side. I'm voting for what that person's vision is and hopes can do. Parties are NOT what they used to stand for."
"Zero chance a Republican wins statewide."
"A Republican may be able to win with a moderate like Pataki or a Rockefeller liberal but no way if they put up another right-winger like Astorino."
On President Biden:
"The American people are starting to wake up. I am talking to Democrats who voted for Biden and they say they made a big mistake voting for him. Getting rid of all the fuels that we love here, higher bills for heat, electric, gas for cars, higher taxes for the middle class and much more. I pray to God he doesn't destroy America with his socialism beliefs. We were in Heaven with Trump, not so much with Biden and Harris. Mark my words, it will happen. We are in for a lot of bad times. Four years is a very long time. God bless America."
On Governor Cuomo:
"Please stop running Gov. Cuomo down. If those women really were concerned about his behavior, they should have mentioned it during the 'Me To' movement. Our country has too many problems to resolve other than women being disrespected. When I was working, some of the men were overly friendly. I just laughed it off. And I was guilty of being overly friendly, myself, at times. It's human nature. Cuomo is the best governor we've had in New York state. The best thing he has done is keeping fracking out of our state. We only have a few years to help our planet. That should be what people are focused on, not some whining women who probably shouldn't be working in a place that hires lots of men. Wake up, be smart and focus on what you can do for the planet. That should be the most important thing in your life right now!"
"Do not have him step down, let the investigation continue. In the meantime, why not get the truth on him being at fault for 13,000 to 15,000 deaths from his coronavirus actions? It would seem more important to answer this large number of older Americans' deaths first! He also signed bills to OK deaths by abortions. He may be guilty of sexual harassment, but being guilty of the deaths of thousands of New Yorkers is a more serious crime. New York has its own Grim Reaper."
