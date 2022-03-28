On Sen. Oberacker:
“As a Democrat, I must admit that Sen. Oberacker is doing a phenomenal job at sticking up for all people and he is a lot like his predecessor. Do I agree with all of his policies? No, but it is safe to say that he is definitely bipartisan and he shows that he is bipartisan.”
On criminal justice reform:
“The debate in Albany in reference to criminal justice reform has a simple common sense answer: Be a good citizen and not a thug and you will never need to post bail. Democrats skip over the key issue, which is what got the person in front of the judge. They violated the law. By their own actions, you can see Democrats love criminals and hate victims. There is no other explanation.”
On bad drivers:
“I really believe that all drivers need to get back to a drivers’ ed class every five years as their driving skills worsen every year. What I have seen daily is most do not use blinkers, they open car doors into oncoming traffic, tailgate, double park, take up two parking spaces, go over the center line, high beam other drivers, park on both sides of the street when only one side may be used. and so on. I think you get my drift. Many have no patience, are agitated, have road rage, are reckless and lack driver etiquette. Many have forgotten the basic driving protocols. Learn the rules of driving or park it!”
On the Libertarian Party:
I see that the Libertarian Party leader for Otsego County is making another impact by making another run for state Senate. No legitimate or moral policy at all, just hot air. The Libertarian Party wants to be the only party that controls things in the U.S.”
On zoning:
“Ponder this: An Oneonta man wished to build a simple carport attached to his house. He had to attend three zoning board meetings, submit plans for review, mail certified letters to his neighbors, answer questions from the zoning board, attend a public hearing and purchase a building permit. Same process goes for a gas station on Southside hoping to add a small Dunkin sign to a building. Same process goes for Starbucks wanting to install a menu sign for its drive-thru. What did a landowner have to do to open a motocross track in a residential area? According to the town of Oneonta … not a darn thing. I wonder what’s coming to your neighborhood?”
On Democrats and criminals:
“How about a new approach for Democrats? They could encourage their constituents to obey the law then the Democrats could focus on productive matters that are good for all and not be so obsessed with criminals. It is amazing their infatuation with thugs when there are so many other important issues. It should make reasonable people question why Democrats are more concerned with criminals than victims. All the recent reforms have proven that cops are not crooked and thugs belong in jail.”
On Russia, Ukraine and the U.S.:
“The Biden Administration sent Vice President Harris to tour Europe. Should have sent Hunter Biden. He has connections with Russia and Ukraine!”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
