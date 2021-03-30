On recent Sound Offs:
“I think you are confused about the American people waking up. They woke up when your lying, deceiving president Trump gave us four years of hatred, bigotry and failed care of the COVID virus. You need to pray that we NEVER see the likes of Trump or any of his racist followers. How many Democratic presidents have we had and we still don’t live in a socialist country? In fact since the Depression, Democrats have had better overall markets than Republicans. If you want to be in heaven with Trump then I suggest you don’t follow him because with all his scheming, lying and self centered ego, he will never make it there. The bad times ahead already started with Trump’s administration or the lack of it! Biden isn’t perfect, but he understands the word compassion and will really try to help Americans, not his own selfish agenda!”
“The letter about the ‘Chinese man with exaggerated slanted eyes’ about not being ‘realistic’ and being part of ‘cancel culture’ is stupid. These books were written/drawn from a perspective of racist views to influence the ways people think about and treat others. Another writer called the corona virus: ‘China Virus’ like Trump, deliberately bringing division, hatred and violence on 3,800 Asian-Americans this year alone. Words matter. So no it’s not a ‘win-win’ because no one wins with hate. Trump is gone — thankfully — and the public’s blood pressure has gone down! The fools who believed him send money for cheap flags that rip in the wind, like the promises he made and broke. President Biden is the right man for the job. Trump is an unAmerican loser, a cheat and a criminal who tried to overturn the election and called for the for the Jan. 6 insurrection!”
On high school sports:
“What happened to the Delaware League? Kudos to Charlotte Valley and Downsville for making the decision to have sports for their students. At least two schools got it right. Shame on the rest of the schools and their leadership for their draconian decision not to have sports for their students. I would be willing to bet that the people making these decisions still go to the grocery store, still go out to eat and probably even travel. It’s time to stop hiding behind COVID-19 and using it as an easy excuse to cancel. Please start putting some thought and vision into moving forward.”
On Unadilla House arrests:
“Get them out! Thanks to these stupid laws put in place these people are arrested for stealing, causing daily disturbances and selling and doing drugs right across the street from OUR children’s park and then let out the same day. Given an appearance ticket. Are we waiting for something worse to happen? They have to go! Sick of reading these terrible articles. You would think something would be done, but no. The criminals have more rights than the law abiding citizens.”
On Christmas decorations:
“For the people who obviously do not know why they celebrate Christmas, as they still have their Christmas decorations on display: The 12 days of Christmas ended in January. We are now in the Lenten season, awaiting the crucifixion of Christ and Easter, the celebration of his rising from the dead on the third day following his death on the cross. It is painful to see displays celebrating his birth at this time. be considerate and remove the lights, wreaths, etc.”
On Gov. Cuomo:
“Do not have him step down, let the investigation continue. In the meantime, why not get the truth on him being at fault for 13,000 to 15,000 deaths from his coronavirus actions? It would seem more important to answer this large number of older Americans’ deaths first! He also signed bills to OK deaths by abortions. He may be guilty of sexual harassment, but being guilty of the deaths of thousands of New Yorkers is a more serious crime. New York has its own Grim Reaper.”
