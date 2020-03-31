On COVID-19 headlines:
"As one who is anxiously awaiting a postponed major surgery at Bassett Medical Center, the news of the coronavirus advancement into our area is very critical. Your sensational headlines '... cases soar past 30,000 … across New York' only increase my anxiety and don’t represent the story for your readership. As D. Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force has said several times, we need to examine the data with granularity to truly understand the situation. Buried in the details is the fact that, at that time, one case had been confirmed in Otsego County. I think as a local paper you should stay aware that, as we in upstate know very well, 'New York' and 'New York City' have very different meanings."
On demographics:
"Well, baseball is out. Maybe we can rent to the massive influx of artists! Yeah, right."
On Gary Herzig's recent column:
"Gary Herzig's 'Thank you, Oneonta!' column was nice to read, until 'And, I look forward to the days when we can return to arguing over issues like parking spaces, logos and traffic jams.' Really, Gary? You sound like my snarky 12-year-old niece trying to get the last little dig in. Sounds like you have a really hard time with people not agreeing with your ideas. Glad you are not my mayor."
On Donald Trump:
"Donald Trump Day will be celebrated tomorrow (April Fool’s Day)."
On pandemic response blame:
"Blame, there is enough to go around. The possibility of a pandemic has been discussed and supposedly prepared for since at least 2006. Health care facilities, governments at all levels, businesses, etc. should have stockpiled, had guidelines for covering all identified needs — manufacturing, transport, staff equipment, etc. Obviously no faction adequately prepared. Stop blaming our current federal administration for 'failures' in the system when everyone had 14 or more years to plan and prepare. Complacency, through history told everyone. Lessons learned, but at what cost?"
On Gov. Cuomo:
"I never got more than slightly lukewarm about Andrew Cuomo as governor. But I must say I'm very favorably impressed by his handling of the crisis upon us. He is certainly on it 100% and willing to take total responsibility for his executive orders, as unpopular as they may be, and to work with experts to come up with plans, which he explains completely if you will listen. I don't know how anyone could show more leadership. I'm glad we in New York state have him in charge. I much prefer his way of doing things to Trump's bobble-headed yes-man Pence's."
On our editorial on staying the course to fight COVID-19:
"This is the least that we can do to try and contain the spread of COVID-19. We are all in this together. This disease does not discriminate and we need to take precautions to protect ourselves, our family, and those around us."
