On COVID deaths:
“I don’t think it’s a surprise that when deaths are reported based on place of death, such as with the nursing homes vs. hospitals, that one would need to inquire further to know who they are. Nursing homes have permanent residents and temporary patients (such as for rehab out of hospital). And no one resides at a hospital. I’d like to know if we’ll ever know exactly how many New Yorkers died of COVID-19, since dying here doesn’t mean one was living here. And New Yorkers are dying in other states and countries.”
On Facebook comments:
“Reading the comments on the Star’s Facebook posts never fails to disappoint. It is disappointing to see people feel comfortable enough to post racist/xenophobic comments with their names attached. If y’all hate The Daily Star so much, why are you constantly trolling on their Facebook posts? The same people post that they dropped their subscription for a reason, or that they think the Star is trash over and over again. Differences of opinion are of course things that we should talk about, but there is no room for discourse when the same handful of grown children post conspiracy theory memes and hate day after day.”
On Gov. Cuomo:
“Well, well. King Cuomo seems to have gotten himself into some more hot water. Cuomo has now been accused of forcing himself on a staff member by kissing her. I think he really bashed Trump for the same thing, and look what he been accused of doing. It has all come to light. Besides that he has been caught lying about not reporting all the nursing home deaths. This guy has got to go. He is another snake. His own party can not even defend him and I hope they strip him of his pandemic executive powers.”
On President Biden:
“I don’t think he knows what’s best for the country. Open borders, drug cartels, pushing migrants in the U.S.-Mexico borders, stopping the border wall being built, stopping coal, oil and gas projects. His first year in office is going to be bad. The second year worse. The third and fourth year, God help us.”
On college COVID numbers:
“This should not be a surprise to any one. Just go downtown on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday and look at the large crowds in front to the bars (Red Jug). The mask wearing is a hit/miss but they are all huddled up with no 6-foot distance. Why aren’t the city or colleges monitoring these activities at night? Then we wonder why there is an uptick of cases. College student parties in their homes, crowds, etc. Monitoring on campus is one thing but out in town is a whole different story. These students are not getting the word. This is no joke and it can have deadly consequences. The residents deserve better.”
On the U.S. Postal Service:
“The USPS is the only company (business) in the world that can be in the red each and every year, but the leadership still has their jobs. No one is ever fired. Nothing gets better. The USPS now wants to raise fees. They have to be kidding. Then they wonder why they are failing and will continue to fail by raising the rates. More people are finding other ways to ship, mail their items.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.