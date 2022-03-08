On Ukraine and Russia:
“I must applaud the Ukrainians for giving Russia a very good fight even though they are outnumbered. It’s impressive. This Russian Army looks foolish with their tactics. Vehicles lined up all together and so forth. Military 101 is you do not do that. Maybe Russia does not have a great fighting force as we for years were led to believe. They have tons of equipment but its the soldier behind the trigger that will make you a good army. Their will to really fight is not there. Just like Saddam’s Iraqi Army. We were told for years how big and powerful it was and we rolled right over them in Desert Storm. The same could happen now with a build up of coalition forces but Putin would then revert to his nukes as he would not have any other choice. He is a very dangerous, deranged man right now. He is now a war criminal and will be held responsible.”
On the volunteer firefighter system:
“Regarding the comment of the Feb. 22 Sound Off: Our volunteer system is made up of reliable, well-trained firefighting forces. You should move to the biggest city where it is a paid force. That is your right. When you choose the country life, take it as it is. The luck of the draw. Our town and counties can’t afford to pay for a paid service. You never needed help, but I have and it’s the fastest help you can get by calling the fire department. New York makes the requirements and classes almost impossible to achieve. Why don’t you waste your complaining time at that level? I am very proud of our volunteer services upstate. If you want to help, join. Your life is not at risk because of our firefighters.”
On the Bassett bonuses:
“Kudos to Diane Earl and the union representatives for letting the public know about the denial of bonuses for Fox-affiliated RNs. I am well aware of the politics involved with union vs. nonunion employees. However, we are in the middle of a pandemic, there is a severe nursing shortage and those who are working are very stressed. The Fox RNs deserved the same ‘gratitude bonuses’ regardless of their union status. We need to keep and reward these nurses for all of their dedication and hard work. I fear for us in the community who are protentional patients if these RNs decided to go elsewhere because they don’t feel appreciated and valued at Fox due to the initial denial of the bonuses.”
On coverage:
“I am so disgusted with fake news and liberal agendas. Your paper is the same! Our office gets the Star from a neighbor and we are now refusing it! Not once any mention of the Durham report and Hillary’s latest lies! How about Hunter Biden’s connections to China? Joe Biden’s disastrous neglect at our border, and his botched Afghan crisis? Maybe you should report both sides of the aisle! And yes, I am a proud Conservative! Sad to see how many are fleeing New York as well. Bail reform laws, taxes and corrupt leadership in Albany.”
