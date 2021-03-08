On Gov. Cuomo:
“Attorney General Letitia James should definitely be investigating and having the Senate and the Assembly prosecute and charge Cuomo and his cohorts for withholding information with the COVID numbers/vaccines, sexual harassment, and the number of elderly people who passed away in nursing homes. As a Democrat, I do agree with the Republicans that the governor and his cabinet members need to be held accountable for lack of transparency, accountability and ethics. I also firmly agree with the Republican Party that Gov. Cuomo needs to be voted out of office, effective immediately in 2021, or in the gubernatorial election of 2022 and never run for any office or be appointed to office again.”
On the Delaware County animal abuse registry:
“Thank you to Ashley, Erin, Ms. VanValkenburg for speaking out at the public hearing and to Sheriff DuMond for bringing forward the Delaware County Resolution for a registry for convicted animal abusers. Thank you to all the supervisors who voted in favor of it. And, to Sarah Eames for her excellent reporting. Thumbs down to Franklin Town Supervisor Taggart for voting against it ... Especially since it was the Franklin 20 animal abuse case that prompted this action.”
On President Biden
and war:
“Well, thank heavens that warmonger Trump is gone, right? Replaced by that warmonger, Biden! I guess bombing Syria is fine so long as Biden doesn’t tweet mean things at Assad. Biden does deserve praise for signaling that the United States would hold Iranian-backed militias accountable for attacking us or our allies. It will be fun to watch him take political heat (or not, more likely) from Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Vice President Kamala Harris who both questioned the legality of such airstrikes during the Trump administration. Biden should continue the successful Trump policies in the Middle East and stay out of the 1,000-year blood feuds of the region.”
On abortion:
“Abortion is terrible, sometimes spontaneous, often necessary, always between a woman and her maker. It’s protected by law and private in four walls. Love of children and life needs focus on those outside the womb. Inside my body is my business, good or bad, protected and private and personal, and nothing understandable to me. Feed the children.”
On kindness:
“It’s a lot easier to be nice than cruel. Be nice to others, be nice to children, and be nice to animals. Mother Nature’s watching!”
On charging for children’s programs:
“Another charge for children — tee ball? When will Oneonta support kids and offer free activities? Money for a dog park (I am a dog lover and owner) but no summer programs for children without a fee. Stop supporting the Y. The city should run the programs like years ago.”
