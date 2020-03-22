On President Trump:
“Trump is incapable of defending our country because he is wholly defensive about himself.”
On media coverage during COVID-19:
“I know many among us want to offer appreciation and a full-throated ‘shout-out’ to the staff of The Daily Star and all our other local media outlets for their efforts in support of our communities through these challenging times.”
On a plea agreement in an attempted murder case:
“Seems very light punishment for attempted murder!”
On a Girl Scout’s project against homophobia:
“Great work!”
“Please just be gay or whatever you want. No one cares anymore. It’s not cool to be gay anymore. It’s considered normal now. Move on with your life and stop trying to play the victim.”
On Joe Hughes Field:
“Congratulations Joe. What a perfect and most fitting honor.”
On coronavirus in New York:
“When New York first announced its first case of coronavirus being a woman in Manhattan and said she was going to be on self-quarantine in her apartment, I sarcastically asked what could possibly go wrong with that. I also said that New York would see this spread, and that Cuomo would blame Trump for its spread. I hate to say it, but I was correct. The fact is, it is his incompetence that allowed this to happen and the residents of New York need to recognize that.”
On the state’s COVID-19 response:
“Thank you Gov. Cuomo for stepping up when this administration didn’t.”
“I hate Cuomo, but on this matter he is handling it pretty good.”
“Cuomo has no idea how to do anything right. He needs adult supervision.”
“Cuomo is the only person holding it together. Trump denied this was even happening until it was already out of control.”
On Cooperstown moving the location of its village board meeting:
“Why can’t you all do a conference call? Why do you even have to be present?”
On Otsego not having confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 18:
“Otsego must be like West Virginia, all the counties that border it and nothing yet so far praise God!
On states of emergency:
“Good for them! Cases in upstate are limited and by local authorities taking this seriously hopefully it will stay that way!”
“There is no pandemic. It’s blown out of proportion. The media has caused this including The Daily Star.”
On the sharp increase in COVID-19 confirmed cases:
“Ummm of course the number of cases is going to skyrocket if you expand the amount of testing.”
“And considering many get mild symptoms and recover. More fear mongering.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.