On America:
“First they came for the undocumented, And I did not speak out, Because I was not undocumented. Then they came for the refugees, And I did not speak out, Because I was not a refugee. Then they came for the whistle-blowers, And I did not speak out, Because I was not a whistle-blower. Then they came for the Democrats, And I did not speak out, Because I was not a Democrat. Then they came for the protesters, And I did not speak out, Because I was not a protester. Then it was my turn... But it was too late to speak out. Because I was old, already infected, And had refused all the remedies. “
On schools being suspended:
“Now that the children are home and there is no sports on TV or in the area what will they do? How about taking a trip back in time and tell them in the ‘50s and ‘60s, the streets and playgrounds were filled with kids playing stickball, whiffleball and football. You never see that anymore and an extra bonus, they can get exercise and fresh air.”
On a Sound Off:
“A Sound Off on Feb. 10 suggested the Kirby Olson (who writes monthly on Saturdays) is a professor. If so, he should know that he shouldn’t lump everything he disagrees with — such as academics who study ‘post-colonialism,’ socialism, Bernie and communism — as if they all represent one away of thinking Olson may be a fine poet but he is very simplistic in his thinking about politics. He seems to be a far-right thinker no better than far-leftists who oversimplify issues. If he is going to opine about politics he should try to be more thoughtful and careful in his writing. Otherwise he is just preaching to his own ideological choir!”
On states of emergency:
“Oh my goodness ... wake me when this nonsense is over.”
“Coming from Florida, I’d like to thank God that New York has meals on wheels for seniors. Taxes are a good thing. I’m sure they’ll have a plan to feed them.”
On plans during school closures because of COVID-19:
“Lose money, sleep, work hours and sanity.”
On our editorial on Joe Biden:
“The DNC controls Joe’s magical turn-around because of comrade Sanders (who could take enough delegates to win). That’s why they want it shut down immediately, before he closes the gap more and creates even more division amongst the left.”
On Black History Month programming:
“Cheers and thanks to local NAACP members who contributed interesting, informative essays on black history throughout the month of February. Many of those stories should be part of what is taught in our public schools.”
On prevention measures in Italy:
“‘It’s to the point my children are not allowed to leave my yard, and if they’re outside they have to be one meter apart.’ Strickland said. ‘They cannot even play close together.’ That’s the stupidest thing I’ve heard yet ... I get staying in your own yard, but that’s like saying they can’t swing on the swing set at the same time ... there are preventive measures and then there is stupid.”
