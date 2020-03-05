On the plastic bag ban:
"In an article in last Thursday's edition on the plastic bag ban, Sean Mahar, chief of staff for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, noted New Yorkers ... 'dispose of an estimated 23 billion plastic bags annually.' Really?? Let's do the math: In 2018, the population of New York was about 19 million. (It is probably less now due to outmigration.) To keep the math simple, let's round it up to 20 million. If each person in New York used five bags, that would equal 100 million bags. Multiply that by 10, and each person would use 50 bags to equal one billion. Finally, multiply that by 23, and it would mean every man, woman, and child would have to use 1,150 bags each per year! Unlikely. While over-use of plastic bags is unnecessary, grossly overstating their use is equally unnecessary. Who's the fact checker?"
On the Delaware County purchase of 97 Main St.:
"Question of the day: What person or persons can afford to purchase a building on Main Street, in the village of Delhi, for $1.2 million? The answer: The Delaware County Board of Supervisors! When does the madness at 111 Main Street stop?"
On a proposed backseat seat belt law:
"I oppose it. Stop pretending you care about safety. Just another money maker."
On a proposal to allow composting of human corpses:
"You want haunted crops cause that's how you get haunted crops."
"What is wrong with these people. This to me is wrong."
"That is just disgusting and it's a great way to spread diseases. Anyone read history? Heard about a little thing called the black plague."
"I am moderately uncomfortable."
"Cremation, with the ashes used as nutrients for a new tree or bush. Give the tree/bush your name."
"Ashes to ashes, dust to dust."
"Better than sticking boxes and concrete in the ground."
"Waiting to rot doesn’t seem like a whole bunch of fun to me."
"I just don't know about this. Kind of different to get my mind around the thought of it."
"If the person is all for it, I say why not?"
"Let the people who are completely OK with this put it on their license!? I for one would not mind it at all! 'For dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.'"
On changes to the Sidney ER:
"This is not only going to affect Sidney EMS. It will effect Unadilla EMS, Sidney Center and Franklin EMS as well. If Sidney is busy and can't get to a call they have to mutual aid another EMS squad which slows the response time down dramatically and if someone is in a critical state could make that medical situation go from bad to very, very bad."
On Oneonta's downtown marketing:
"'Acknowledging that the majority of people in focus groups were very attached to Oneonta’s identity of “City of the Hills"...' Doesn't this tell City Hall what the people want? Oh, I forgot it's not about the citizens want, it's what Mayor Herzig wants."
