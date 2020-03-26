On Graham Wooden committing to Mansfield:
“Graham has worked extremely hard over the years to get where he is today, and he will do amazing things for Mansfield. He is a person who is kind to everyone and anyone, and you will not find a more genuine person.”
On a guest commentary by Julene Waffle:
“Julene has masterfully written a true representation of the insanity displayed by many of us when faced with a medical crisis. Instant depletion of toilet paper and butter, hand sanitizer and cheese. She also showed that we can change and think of others. If everyone thinks of others, Shopping for those who can’t or shouldn’t, sharing food with those in need, practicing ‘social distancing’ so we don’t infect our parents or grandparents, we will weather this virus in much better shape than if we didn’t. That’s a good thing.”
On Cuomo and COVID-19:
“His taking the lead and not waiting for the liars in the WH has probably saved and will save countless lives. Thank you Governor Cuomo.”
“I respect our governor far more than the POTUS right now!”
On people leaving NYC to go upstate:
“Keep you NYC buddies down there! We cannot afford them ... nor do we have the massive resources needed to take care of our own. Stay home ... please! All our lives depend on it!”
“The National Guard needs to lock down NYC and Westchester county. Keep then inside.”
“Most are in NYC. Close the bridges. No one in or out except essential personnel.”
On COVID-19:
“Life will return to normal when there is a free vaccine that everyone takes. Until then, the only defense is testing, screening, quarantining and social distancing.”
“Maybe fix what’s ‘essential’ so it stops spreading ... basically everything is still open and people are still out and about.”
On supplies to fight COVID-19:
“Colleges should donate all gear and supplies that they can to hospitals. They can order more for the fall.”
“Testing needs to be available to symptomatic people not just hospitalized individuals. If symptomatic people cannot get tested and self isolate it is going to spread faster up here.”
“We need 30,000 and FEMA sent 400 ... unreal. We are so gonna win this thing. So much winning!”
“It makes no sense for states to be trying to outbid each other.”
On a proposal to reduce the prison population during the COVID-19 outbreak:
“Nobody should be contained not able to fight for their lives over this virus. I’d say under certain circumstances they should.”
“No. You did the crime, you do the time. You libs need to stop using this crisis!”
“No way! They are already living in a quarantine. Leave them there.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
