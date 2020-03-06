On the upcoming elections:
“Will we have a fair election or will Russia win again? Can anyone stop Putin’s meddling? Can anyone convince Trump’s tribe that he is not the chief they think he is? Maybe a civil war is our only option, bad versus good, white versus black, Hitler versus Christ.”
On crimes:
“What is the purpose of publicly shaming people by printing their names in the police blotter for minor offenses, such as inadequate taillights, expired inspection, etc? Meanwhile, for just one example, the identity of the person who was driving the state truck that caused the multi-vehicle accident in Richfield Springs, which resulted in pedestrian injuries and damages to autos is being kept secret. How is this justified?The colonial-era shaming for simple ticketed violations need to stop and save the humiliation for those who deserve it.
On a letter on Second Amendment sanctuaries:
“Dr. DeLong. We missed your letter condemning sanctuary cities for illegals. I thought, ‘From a citizen’s point of view, the concept of our county disregarding laws that some of us may not agree with is deeply troubling.’ Check the stats. That 36,000 includes suicides. Less than half that number are murders. Out of a population of 337,000,000 people. How about subtracting gang killings in our major cities, and people killed by illegals. Subtract justified killings by police and citizens in self-defense. Four hundred people are murdered by rifles every year. Of that 400, some are bolt action, lever action, semi-auto, single shot, ... Best estimates are 200 to 300 by ‘assault weapons’ If you care so deeply, put you efforts where something more meaningful can be accomplished. Like medical malpractice. A question for you, Doc: When you treat a victim of drunken driving, do you call it car violence?”
On changes to the Sidney ER:
“Seems like we’ve been through this before.”
On coronavirus:
“Except for washing my hands and wiping my phone more often, I am going about my daily business.”
“Just because it has a name and we always have people dying of flu/virus and general lack of will to live ... cut out the hysteria.”
On a letter about President Trump’s language:
“Hey, we will take all the blame for President Trump and his behavior that you liberals want to lay at our feet. We have no shame. None at all. Not one little tiny bit of shame. We are proud conservatives and proud of our president. We love that he is willing and able to take on liberals and beat them at their own game. Heads up. Quoting an Austrian communist isn’t going to help you win over any Trump supporters. As someone once said: “To anger a conservative, lie to him. To anger a liberal, tell him the truth.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
