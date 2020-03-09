On our editorial on volunteer fire and EMS workers:
"Thank you to all the volunteers and first responders!"
"Grateful for all these selfless heroes."
"Respect and gratitude."
On Daylight Saving Time:
"No logical reason to have DST. Instead of waking up in light and going to bed at dark, now it's wake up at dark and go to bed in light. Same amount of light during the day no matter what time it is."
On Gov. Cuomo and federal funding to fight cornoavirus:
"It's all on Cuomo's hands."
"He could get the funds just chooses not to because he doesn’t care about New York residents"
"New York was short changed due to always confrontational far-left governor's political agenda (notice me notice me). We are also handicapped and behind the 8-ball by having the state Assembly and state Assembly controlled by far-left New York City Democrats."
On Kirby Olson's March 7-8 column:
"Professor Olson, you were ever my favorite gadfly! Excelsior!"
On a guest commentary older people sharing fake news:
"OMG this just cracked me up because it’s so true!"
"Let me guess, researchers from New York and Princeton universities are Democrat and the writer of the fake article is under 30."
On a recent religion column:
"Religion is a relic that has never acknowledged the damage done by its fanatics, always claiming any good deeds done by anyone under its rule. Time will tell if the bronze age hallucinations of desert goat herders can continue to stifle free thinkers."
On our editorial on the changes at the Sidney ER:
"First they cut labor and delivery in every hospital around except Bassett, then they cut the crisis intervention service and mental health beds except at Bassett, then they cut orthopedic care except in Bassett, now emergency care. Does anyone see a pattern here?"
"I will never go to Fox Hospital again. Sidney is the best place, or was. So, now we tell our families that you can only get sick between these hours. Or have a heart attack between these hours. Like this is going to work. The squads are busy now, if you are lucky enough to have a squad that would come when needed. So, let's cut the people out that the big people think do not need the services. Great."
"Meanwhile the New York state government finds tens of millions to throw up new facades on downtown buildings and renovate apartments for illusionary shoppers and tenants, but not a dime for maintaining or improving medical care institutions. With corona around the corner, it's a good move. They whine that population is decreasing in the area. Who wants to live in a medical care desert? Maybe doctors without borders will set up soon!"
"Which of the 3 factories in Sidney have three shifts still in operation? Accidents are not planned."
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
