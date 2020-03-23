On politics and COVID-19:
“Nice to see Republican and Democratic politicians talking to each other. Does it do anything to help when you run your cartoons about Trump? Enough is enough.”
“Coronavirus has become a time to put politics aside and unite against a common threat. Gov. Cuomo feels the federal government should be responsible for everything. His panicked statement that he and New York could never supply ICUs, hospital beds, ventilators, etc. shows a lack of leadership. He says only the Army Corps of Engineers could accomplish this. The right contractors could accomplish this in record time. To convert dormitories is a total waste of tax dollars as he would have to convert them back when the crisis ends, only to repeat it in the future. Make mobile units that could be dispatched swiftly to areas of need instead. With that said, equipment and ICU units will sit idle without trained, qualified personnel to operate the equipment to help people.”
On business shutdowns:
“Soon only government employees will be working. Looks like a pre-trial to a Biden win this November.”
“Actually I’m very surprised this didn’t occur sooner.”
On a guest commentary on the Bill of Rights:
“There is no mention of Christianity or the Bible in the Constitution and the First Amendment is clear: You can have your religion but all religions are equal and none will be preferred or helped by the government.”
“Our Constitution is ‘godless.’ The Bill of Rights makes no mention of god. The first amendment expressly states the government shall not be involved in or prevent the free exercise of religion. While many signers of the Declaration of Independence may have been Christian, the mention of ‘certain unalienable Rights’ are attributed to a ‘Creator,’ not God or Jesus. God is mentioned as ‘Natures God’ in the first paragraph. The only nation in the world to have a beginning as a secular country, with a constitutional guarantee of a government free of religion and a guarantee for citizens to be free to practice their religion or not. Let’s keep it like that.”
On Cooperstown All Star Village’s decision to go week-to-week:
“Profit over lives. If we actually had a government that served its citizens rather than corporate interests/profits the loss of revenue to the area would be a non-issue. Instead of moaning about loss of profit in a consumerist system we should be changing the system to something that’s actually by the people and for the people instead of the privileged few.”
“The downside for homeowners who rent to baseball families is that now our houses will likely be empty all summer instead of being available for folks looking for summer housing. We were thinking about offering our downtown home as housing for hospital staff who would prefer not to infect their families, but now we cannot.”
On a positive COIVD-19 case in Otsego:
“This is just one who was tested! Behave as though everyone is potentially positive! Be smart ... stay apart!”
“Was just a matter of time.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.