On Daylight Saving Time:
“The March 25 edition of The Daily Star had a third of a page item about the negative effects of Daylight Saving Time. If it as detrimental as the item suggests, then just don’t change back next fall. Problem solved. Those of us who enjoy outside evening fun will be happy.”
On a video by Charlotte Valley school staff:
“As an educator, it was very disappointing to watch a video posted to Facebook by administrators in the Charlotte Valley Central School District. The principal and superintendent are seen mocking the current lockdown situation due to COVID-19. They participate in a variety of skits, including a race through the hallways on bikes that are used for students with special needs, with the superintendent pretending to fall down the stairs. This behavior is an embarrassment to education. These are supposed to be professionals working diligently behind the scenes, finding ways to meet the needs of students and families in their district during this unprecedented time. I am truly disappointed in their behavior as role models for the students under their supervision. It should be a concern as to where their focus is as a district during this difficult time. Are they meeting the needs of their students or humoring themselves?”
On the stimulus bill:
“None of us have seen the bill. I am happy the Republicans were forced to add that the money given to corporations will have oversight specifically that Trump and his crime family could not get their hands on it. That money has to be funneled back down to workers. No bonuses and stock buybacks.”
On COVID-19 in New York:
“It’s sad that Cuomo is blaming Trump for the spread of the virus in New York City. Cuomo is responsible for his state. He needs to take the blame for not closing NYC immediately.”
On All-Star Village’s season:
“Close it down. We do not need people coming here who may be sick with this virus. Do not take a chance with our lives. We have worked hard here in upstate. Our farmers have tried to hold on. Do not keep this place open. You are just concerned with money and not lives.”
“The downside for homeowners who rent to baseball families is that now our houses will likely be empty all summer instead of being available for folks looking for summer housing. We were thinking about offering our downtown home as housing for hospital staff who would prefer not to infect their families, but now we cannot.”
“Nice to see someone taking a measured approach aside from making reactive decisions. Gives people attending a set of expectations as opposed to guessing and rumors.”
“As a bartender at a local hotel, I like this call. It’s not overreacting or being too greedy either. If anyone calling for a full season shutdown now would like to pay some of my bills, pm me and I’ll tell ya where to send the checks.”
