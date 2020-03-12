On Daylight Saving Time:
"There is a logical reason to have Daylight Saving Time. Those of us who work until 5 p.m. and then eat supper have all the rest of the evening to enjoy outdoor activities without UV rays beating down on us. Over half the year is already Daylight Saving Time, so just add a few more months and stop changing clocks twice a year."
On Scripture and truth:
"Truth revealed through Scripture is subjective truth predicated by one’s faith. Scripture should be considered with skepticism, because it’s not necessarily the truth. Faith plays a role in perpetuating human conflict, especially for Muslims and homosexuals. Logic suggests that we should acquire vast amounts of objective information and make maximum use of our ability to reason. Instead, many Christians insist that their religious views are superior, infallible and must be the law of the land. They’re extremists, who have created a dangerous division, which could result in a theocracy or dictatorship as it did in Hitler’s Nazi Germany. President Obama argued: 'We don’t have religious tests to our compassion.'”
On an Oneonta death and fire:
"The man who took his life was a very compassionate person. I never left his house without him saying 'if you need anything, call me.' Over time, he has lost some of his animals. He would be so upset he couldn't work for two or three days. His animals were his children. He loved them dearly and took exceptional care of them. No one know what caused this tragedy. He may have felt, in his present state of mind, it would be too much of a burden for one of his best friends to shoulder the expense of caring of his four horses. He would never let just anyone take care of them or split them up for fear of them being mistreated. No one could have loved them as much as he did. There is a Indian saying 'Walk a mile in my moccasins before judging someone. RIP.'"
On the plastic bag ban:
"Buyer beware. On March 2, I went grocery shopping in Oneonta. I brought my own bags, as the new law recommends. Lo and behold, I was charged for paper bags. The cashier said it was in the store's program. It even said how many bags should be used per what I bought. If it happens again I will notify the appropriate agencies."
On the The Daily Star Spelling Bee:
"We are so proud of our Jack being runner-up. What an amazing eight-round battle between the final two. Congratulations to Punya and good luck in Washington!"
On state prisoners making hand sanitizer:
"The need is there, scalpers are hell-bent for money and those who are where they are to be rehabilitated now have a chance to do something good for society ... far more than our elected dolts are doing for us in a time of need. What is there to decide? Most people want to do well for society but keep getting knocked down to the point they give up. They see being scammers or drug dealing pays the bills, so success is what it is until they are imprisoned. The situation in the USA is not improving except for the very wealthy who love to control the slaves."
"Hopefully the sanitizer is of a better quality than that batch of prison-made license plates with the peeling paint."
On SUNY schools going to online classes because of COVID-19:
"I think they are doing this right and you have to understand most of these kids are from downstate like, Long Island, and the viruses are down there now. Now, young people are not going to get it but they can be carriers and not even know it. Everyone's health is more important right now and it's best to be safe."
"What's interesting to me is, if they can offer their college courses online, then why not do this all the time? Parents and students would save thousands of dollars and this might be the answer to rising student debt."
On COVID-19:
"Wash your hands and don't touch your face and you will be prepared. You can die from the seasonal flu just the same as the coronavirus!"
"The COVID-19 virus is here. And it’s going to spread. And roughly 3% of those who contract it will unfortunately pass away from it. Typically, old people ... or people like me who suffered a bout of pneumonia a year ago at 49 years old. Do what you can to stay away from large crowds. But we all use ATMs, gas pumps and door handles. WE, as a human race, are not 'prepared,' but we (well 97% of us) ARE equipped. I say do your best and love your fellow human beings. Tomorrow is promised to none of us (virus or no virus). I hope all that read this fare well through this crisis. And for crying out loud, let’s not let our political views prevent us for having compassion for those other human beings walking temporarily on this Earth."
