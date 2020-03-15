On the president and COVID-19:
"Currently we have a case of penny-wise and Trump foolish. His decision to decimate the White House national security staff — and eliminate 700 scientific jobs that addressed global pandemics — is so ironic. Anything Obama did, along with Joe Biden, to ensure that Ebola was the last pandemic to slam America is as much about undoing everything that Obama did, as anything else. It is just like letting Smokey Bear watch over all of the forests (with a broom?) and have just one sentry at each border, rather than have an army ready. The shortsighted plan is likely to undo the president's re-election. Unless Trump, his family and other 'toadies' are the only people allowed to vote. I wouldn't put it past him."
On the proposed payroll cut:
"When the president speaks of suspending the payroll taxes, he is specifically talking about the Social Security and Medicare taxes. Some Republicans are using this crisis as an opportunity to further endanger the solvency of the Social Security and Medicare systems, and push for their ends. Watch the language. 'Payroll' sounds like you won't have to pay income taxes, but the truth is something very dangerous to the welfare of the citizens of this country."
On a Sound Off:
"This is in response to a Sound-Off which was in response to a Letter to The Editor, which I had enjoyed, in which the writer quoted Karl Popper. The Sound Off writer incorrectly referred to Popper as a 'communist.' While he did explore socialist and communist theories as an idealistic teenager, he quickly rejected Marxism and became a vigorous defender of Liberal Democracy. The Sound Off writer claimed to be a 'proud conservative' who is 'proud of our president,' but opted to hide behind the anonymity of Sound-off instead of signing his or her name (not quite that proud). She/He concluded with a 'someone once said': 'To anger a conservative, lie to him. To anger a liberal, tell him the truth.' Well, then the writer must be positively apoplectic from the barrage of (documented) lies coming from the president, of whom she/he is so proud."
On state prisoners making hand sanitizer:
"Hopefully the sanitizer is of a better quality than that batch of prison-made license plates with the peeling paint."
On SUNY schools going to online classes because of COVID-19:
"I think they are doing this right and you have to understand most of these kids are from downstate, like Long Island, and the viruses are down there now. Now, young people are not going to get it but they can be carriers and not even know it. Everyone's health is more important right now and it's best to be safe."
