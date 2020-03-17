On SUNY schools going to online classes because of COVID-19:
"What's interesting to me is, if they can offer their college courses online, then why not do this all the time? Parents and students would save thousands of dollars and this might be the answer to rising student debt."
They have legitimate concerns, online classes aren't for everyone. At least this late in the semester, they've already met their professors and understand their expectations in person. I always preferred blended classes where most of the work was online, but you still got face time with a professor and peers.
On COVID-19:
"Wash your hands and don't touch your face and you will be prepared. You can die from the seasonal flu just the same as the coronavirus!"
"The COVID-19 virus is here. And it’s going to spread. And roughly 3% of those who contract it will unfortunately pass away from it. Typically, old people ... or people like me who suffered a bout of pneumonia a year ago at 49 years old. Do what you can to stay away from large crowds. But we all use ATMs, gas pumps and door handles. WE, as a human race, are not 'prepared,' but we (well 97% of us) ARE equipped. I say do your best and love your fellow human beings. Tomorrow is promised to none of us (virus or no virus). I hope all that read this fare well through this crisis. And for crying out loud, let’s not let our political views prevent us for having compassion for those other human beings walking temporarily on this Earth."
"So we are just supposed to be around the people working that are in contact with hundreds daily and not get sick? What a joke this is. Shut down all public service jobs."
On school closures:
"Now the kids are home,going over to friends houses, to the mall and movies. Parents have to hire a sitter or stay home. They will do family outings."
"Teachers are important too. If kids are at minimal risk — OK. But teachers and administrators have families. Matter of fact — if kids get it they will transmit to siblings, families, grandparents who are not safe. How many kids have asthma? How many are diabetic? This isn’t a philosophical argument. It is very real. Just saying."
"Obviously these kids aren't going to self-quarantine, so for the next two weeks what's the plan?"
"And who’s paying for the childcare or parents’ salary while they miss work cause their children aren’t at school?"
On Patti Zellmer's retirement:
"One of the nicest ladies I know! Congratulations your your retirement!"
On Delaware County:
"When does this end, Delaware County? This $100k on top of the undisclosed hundreds of thousands paid to outside attorneys for the Scuderi-Hunter debacle? And this sounds especially sketchy since the lease-to-own deal was entered into to house an agency run by a member of the seller's family."
On a Girl Scout's project against homophobia:
"Amazing young woman."
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.