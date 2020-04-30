On 'Green Living':
"I appreciate your publishing the section called 'Green Living.' We all need to be reminded that we need to take care of our Earth because she gives us life. The section on fashion/clothing and fabric is timely. At this time when many of us are going through our homes and cleaning out 'stuff' we need to remind ourselves that that 'stuff' not only cost us our hard-earned money but also used resources that are not unlimited and are harmful to the environment."
On opening Otsego County:
"Representative Bliss should rethink opening up Otsego County before New York City. We do not want some one from the city coming up and eating pizza at Alfresco's and spreading infection to 15 other people who then go out into the community and spread it further."
On President Trump's briefings:
"I watched the president, wearing the big blue suit with the long red tie. He looked defeated, like a small boy being berated by father Fred, now known as The Fake Media. As he gets ruder and louder and more hostile toward science and the press, his poll numbers are flopping. This has never happened before. His bellowing bluster used to shut everybody up, but with the dead body number count going over 61,000, he is flailing. People, even his people, are noticing, yet he won't do the right thing, say the right thing or feel anything. As the meat industry flounders, soon other vital aspects of his 'talented or 'lucky' economy are going to tank and all he can think to do is protect the people who fund him. He is a bad joke America is living through and we are the objects of his derision for our decision."
On the stimulus checks:
"Want the best bang for your $1,200 economic stimulus bucks? Support candidates for national office who will end The Donald's reign of chaos, and work to heal the nation."
On President Trump and his followers:
"First of all, there's opinion, and then more importantly there's fact. Anything less, like a lie is meant to distract, like 'Look over there!' while my hand's in your pocket, leaving you abused and abandoned, while all the time they've got it. Stealing, lying happens all the time, by those without a conscience, by some without a dime. But some who know better do it like a game. They always have to win, without paying for their crimes. Everything's a big fat joke! How is that any way to act? Like I said, some don't have a conscience. They're kinda like a Charlie Manson. Whatever they do doesn't matter. They're out of control or out to win, because their brains are vegetable matter. I'm just say'in opinion and/or fact: These years, plus coronavirus and Trump — we've paid way too much — and we want our money back."
On fiscal responsibility:
"Great to see Oneonta on sound fiscal footing, according o Mayor Herzig. The build up of funds to weather a crisis is due to leadership of prior mayors' fiscal responsibility. Counties will have problems as King Cuomo, given unprecedented powers, will dump Albany's irresponsible spending, just like unfunded mandates, on counties to look good while blaming the federal government and demanding a bailout. With one-third of states able to weather the current crisis, the federal government should not reward states like New York, already under water because of Albany's spending problem. Instead, reward fiscally responsible states to hopefully promote this responsibility to those like New York that blame others for their lack of leadership and responsibility."
