On the pandemic:
“It seems that if we’re to achieve herd immunity we first have to overcome herd impunity.”
On gun laws:
“Laws don’t work unless they are practical enough to be implemented. This is in repose to the person who killed eight and shouldn’t have had a gun. Enforcement, please.”
On anti-maskers:
“Some people cry about their rights being taken away because of public policy to wear masks. I guess these sorts don’t like seatbelts and speed zones and no smoking areas or other such things that try to save your life. Chips on shoulders fall off eventually.”
On billboards:
“Billboards need to be regulated for advertising only — not lying political propaganda! Not accusations against our government! Freedom of speech does not include yelling fire where there isn’t one. Grow up or get out!”
On today’s leadership:
“Oh what to do? The sky will certainly fall. The socialists have taken over again. Look at the misery and hardship they caused when they enacted Social Security and Medicare. Rugged individualism is gone. We can’t even spread COVID-19 by not wearing a mask on public transportation. How are we to have herd immunity until most of us have had the disease and many die? And Trump is the only one who can save this country. Maybe we can get Trump back in office and 2024 not as president but as dictator. With help from Putin’s model he could really annihilate the socialists and save the country. All of this is crazy but so is the Republican Party and the big lie promotion. The Republican Party, which I’ve voted for mostly since I was 21, is no more.”
On renewable energy:
“Marilyn Elie’s commentary stated Dennis Higgins’ comments were based on misconceptions. Stating nuclear power’s carbon footprint, although extremely low, has to be counted, she leaves out the much higher footprint of wind, solar and batteries. When operating at 100% output, nuclear is far cheaper than anything other than hydro. If electric demand is decreasing, why did Con Edison spend many millions of dollars upsizing thousands of feeder cables by 50% in New York City? Mandating all electric vehicles and potentially electric heat, demand will skyrocket and consumers’ rates will increase dramatically. With Indian Point now closed and cheap, efficient power gone, a hot summer will likely produce brownouts and possibly blackouts. Upstate will become the dumping ground as NYC’s thirst for power has to be quenched.”
On being followed by police:
“As soon as I turned onto the main road, the trooper started following me. A few miles later, I took the exit and he did too. We drove through town and then several miles out of town and back onto the highway. When I turned left, he did too. And when I made the next right, he did too. And then he pulled me over. When I rolled down the window, he asked if I was all right. I answered yes and why did he ask. He answered that I looked ‘disoriented.’ Say what?! Excuse me?! Come again?! Where’s a good cop when you need one?”
