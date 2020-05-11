On Cuomo and COVID in nursing homes:
"Blaming Cuomo for deaths in private New York nursing homes is ridiculous. The state mandates return of a resident back to the home to hold their spot at the facility. Nursing homes everywhere are experiencing the same issues: no PPE, no disease training, lower-level nurse care ie: LPN, aides; low pay, short staff, and not enough staff-to-patient ratio, and high turnover. COVID magnified existing issues! To move residents who are old, frail and suffering dementia could prove terminal, while there was nowhere to move them to. Hospitals were overwhelmed and thousands were dying! The ship off New York was not designated for COVID by the federal government until later: not Cuomo — Trump! It was initially an overflow. Don’t blame Cuomo. Nursing homes were privatized and that’s what you get when you go on the cheap to care for our most fragile population. Cuomo is doing a great job!"
"He's done a good job, not perfect, but light-years better than what the alleged president has done or, mostly, not done."
"Old folks died alone. He wrote their death sentences. All New Yorkers should hang their heads in shame!"
On the N95 masks:
"A day after COVID-19 was detected in the U.S., Michael Bowen, owner of Prestige Ameritech, a medical supply company, emailed top administrators at the Department of Health and Human Services — including Robert Kadlec, the assistant secretary for preparedness and emergency response — with an offer. If given the OK, his company could ramp up production to make an additional 1.7 million N95 masks a week. 'We are the last major domestic mask company,' he wrote on Jan. 23. 'My phones are ringing now, so I don’t ‘need’ government business. I’m just letting you know that I can help you preserve our infrastructure if things ever get really bad. I’m a patriot first, businessman second.' That very day, Laura Wolf, director of the agency’s Division of Critical Infrastructure Protection, refused the offer, and, production lines that could be making more than 7 million masks a month remain dormant — even now!"
On halting evictions:
"There is unemployment for many if you can get through to file and get your phone interview. The system is very overwhelmed with so many now filing. There is a huge backlog. Most will get their money owed, just not right away. In the mean time what little money they have needs to go to feeding their families."
"No I think it's wrong. I'm sure they will be stealing homes from people that can't pay their taxes. I'm sure banks will be foreclosing on homes owned by the landlord. I'm sure they will be repossessing cars. And so on. Open the state and all of this goes away."
"If renters aren't paying anything at all then by all means, evict them. However if they are paying something, give them time."
On ending the shutdown:
"When are you going to open churches? It is against our Amendment rights! According to William P. Barr, the Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis."
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for "Sound Off."
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
