On private sales:
“Attending garage, lawn and any other sales, please bring small bills and some change and your bags to carry your purchases. Thank you!”
On blame for the Colonial Pipeline hack:
"A private company, Colonial Pipeline, apparently had inadequate security on its computer systems. A group of Russian hackers took advantage of that and created a ransomware attack. The result was a shutdown of a major fuel transmission pipeline and rising fuel prices. While there were only two parties involved — the American company and the Russian hackers, in the MAGA world of the politics of hate, the only responsible party was President Biden. America must get beyond hatred."
On offensive political signs:
“What has happened to common, moral, human decency in this country? Driving by that disgusting, profane sign in our community (that was mentioned in a recent Sound Off) is a disgrace! What message does it send to our innocent children reading that filth, not to mention good people who have to pass that vile sign? Demand it be removed from our beautiful countryside or, better yet, the person who put it up, take it down and apologize to your neighbors and community. I get supporting your favorite candidate, but do it with dignity. To the person who put that up, SHAME ON YOU!”
On a Sound Off
“In regards to the individual who on May 7 made a claim that ‘all Democrats talk about is racism, trying to defund the police, and dividing the country.’ This is an absolute joke and fallacy. As a Democrat, I can honestly say that not all Democrats are the same. There are those that are old-school Democrats like JFK, Democrats who are moderate, Democrats who believe in socialism, and Democrats who believe in that they should control and tax everything that moves. If it wasn’t for the Democratic Party, the Civil Rights act of 1964, and other crucial and important laws and amendments to help protect and defend the people of the United States would not have happened. Get with the program and learn your history.”
On the Scheenvus-Worcester merger plan:
“As a taxpayer from Worcester I see zero benefit to merge with Schenevus. Common sense should prevail, now is the time to survive not expand. Schenevus school district needs to figure out its own survival.”
“In regards to Chuck Pinkey’s opinion to the merger of Schenevus and Worcester, it would be nice if Chuck Pinkey attended the Merger Monday meetings to learn the facts about what is actually said at the meetings in regards to taxes and the opportunities for both parties, students and the people, instead of relying on fallacy. Lastly, if Chuck Pinkey or anyone else who believes in fallacy instead of facts in regards to the merger, I would encourage the people to attend and participate in the Merger Monday meetings to learn the facts or run for school board if you want to make that sort of impact.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
