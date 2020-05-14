On wishful thinking:
"Trump supporters are nailing their masks, MAGA hats and flags to their front doors in the belief that COVID-19 will spare them and fly over the heartland next month — without touching down."
On COVID:
"The Statue of Liberty in Neahwa Park needs a mask or bandanna. A symbol for her country needs to be protected! Who knows? The image could go viral (LOL)."
On the stimulus checks:
"Concerning your stimulus check. First thank President Donald Trump. Then support Republican candidates for national, state and local offices, who will bring an end to the Democratic chaos and evil they have brought upon our nation and our state."
On a letter:
"When our president discovered the national stockpile of critical supplies used by previous administrations was never replenished, our president negotiated a public/private deal to create and deliver ventilators, PPE, hospital beds, testing devises and supplies to help overcome the virus. Just to mention a few positive results accomplished by our president."
"I wonder, Barbara Kaplan, if you would like to lead? Our country needs a critic to help us on our way, yet all the while to trip you, our FBI and CIA. With FBI and CIA always on your tail with false charges, costly hearing hoping that you'll fail, all to keep you busy with rabbit holes and guff to keep you from the job you thought was really not so rough!"
On Gov. Cuomo and schooling:
"Andrew Cuomo says the educational method — a teacher in a classroom — is antiquated and should be replaced by digital technology.. His own ignorance is Exhibit A. He has taken advantage of the COVID-10 pandemic to bluster, often pointlessly, on our television set. I did not realize that he was so ignorant, bu the has convinced me."
On merging the city and town of Oneonta:
"Will someone gently remind Al Colone that he is beating a dead horse? How many years has he been pushing the idea of "One Oneonta"? The concept didn't fly 10 years ago, it won't fly now, and 10 years down the road, it will still get no support. What's he's really hoping for is for the town to share its prosperous tax base with the shirking tax base of the city. Town officials and, more importantly, town residents never have, nor will they ever, fall into that trap. Al, find a different horse to ride. that one is a loser."
On America today:
"How embarrassing to be an American these days — and for the last three-and-a-half years. The truth-tellers, fact-checkers and whistle-blowers are our heroes, while the fake administration spins, spins and spins stories to webs of falsehoods to cover its behind. But we know what they're hiding behind their backs, the truths of the matters — all that really matters. Destructor Donald is on the revenge all the time. We need Biden the Builder. 2020, USA!!! big and bright like the light of day. Down with darkness, deceit and dress. Away with Trump and his phony feds."
