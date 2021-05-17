On Biden’s first 100 days:
“So here are the ‘accomplishments’ of the occupant of the White House: kills Keystone XL Pipeline; gas lines; $3 gas (national average); shortages; inflation; crumbling dollar; rising unemployment with worst jobs report in years in April; paying people not to work; open border crisis; Antifa terror squads; skyrocketing homicides; Israel burning; China rising; vaccinated masking; FBI, NSA and military investigating civilians for ‘wrong think’; first president to cut God out of the National Day of Prayer; won’t take real questions at his only press conference while mumbling the whole time. Under Trump we had the best unemployment in 50 years, no wars, no border crisis, affordable gas, a transparent president and China on the ropes. If you voted for Biden, you’re responsible for this. You Democrats can’t remember Carter and the ‘70s. Shame!”
On the ouster of Liz Cheney:
“Kevin McCarthy ousting Liz Cheney from her House leadership position is a move best described as Operation Warped Deed.”
On Fox News:
“Fox News hosts’ net worth: Sean Hannity, $250 million; Maria Bartiroma, $50 million; Laura Ingraham, $40 million; Tucker Carlson, $30 million; Jeanine Pirro, $13 million. Ask yourself: Can the loyal viewers, many lower and middle class citizens of the great country, really relate to these anchors? Those hosts of Fox News continue to spread the ex-preident’s lies and conspiracy theories. Why? Think!”
