On November elections:
"We have the greatest challenge of our lives! In six months, please remember all the lies told, steps backward, losses of our values, and destruction of so much dear to our democracy and country! Your voice and vote count! Restore beauty and brains and compassion! Vote!"
On the Trump administration:
"The innocent continue to pay for the guilty while Vice President Pence prances around like he's God's chosen one and won't be struck down. I feel horrible for today's U.S. children. Hopefully their parents are shielding them from the sins and abuses and lack of leadership and Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Muslim and Hindu compassion. Even atheists believe in fair play and justice and compassion. But not this swamp of reptiles. Be gone forevermore!"
On President Trump and COVID:
"Seventy days late to do something! Seventy days doubting, ignoring, not listening to experts! Tone-deaf, arrogant, make-believe leader — in his dreams! Worst three years of my life!"
On Kirby Olson's May 2 and 3 column:
"The column highlights the genius of Donald Trump. 'Christians,' among other groups, happily volunteer to distract attention from Trump and promote fear and hatred (I think Jesus discouraged fear and hatred). Our 'Christian' country tortured and held people in slavery, slaughtered indigenous peoples (here and elsewhere), supported Jim Crow policies and the Ku Klux Klan, killed hundreds of thousands of civilians with nuclear weapons (Truman was told they were military targets), allows the killing of unarmed but scary black people, invaded and ruined other countries, etc. How about listing the commandments that our commander-in-chief breaks routinely, Kirby? How many died because of his lies about COVID-19? One of the rare true statements he made during his campaign — that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and his supporters would still love him. Think about casting out the beam instead of casting stones."
On not following mandates:
New York state has mandated that masks will be worn while in any store. There are signs posted that state 'no mask, no entry' but there are many who are not wearing a mask and managers will not enforce it. So no shirt/shoes, no service is no longer valid? Just like the stores now have one-way aisles (which make sense) but they are not enforced. So why should anyone abide by them? It only works if everyone is playing by the rules. It's a joke. Signs in front of stores that say, 'No Smoking,' but people are smoking and no one enforces it. If there are rules and regulations and not enforced, then take the signs down."
On car dealerships opening:
"They have been selling cars by appointment already ... but now this can get things moving forward."
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.