On the new city administrator:
“I read that Greg Mattice was appointed to fill a position of city administrator at the salary of $110,000. Are any other readers as confused as I am? Several years ago, I voted, along with a majority of Oneonta citizens, to have a city manager under a new city charter. Our first manager was paid $115,000, and he brought several new ideas and grants to Oneonta. The main purpose was to hire an outsider to get fresh ideas from a qualified licensed person. Although I do not know Mr. Mattice, I am sure he is a fine person He is also a local, which means we’re not going to get any fresh, outside ideas on city growth. I also wonder what happened to my vote. Where is the city manager I voted for?”
On a Sound Off on Fox News:
“Well, here we go again with one-sided lies, be it miscommunication or just bias on the behalf of the writer. On May 18, a writer tried to state that Fox News was spreading lies and theories. Really should do better research. Net worth: Anderson Cooper, CNN, CBS, $200 million; Savannah Guthrie, NBC, $20 million; Diane Sawyer, ABC, $80 million; Brian Williams, MSNBC, $40 million; Al Roker, NBC, $60 million; Katie Couric, NBC, CBS, ABC, $75 million; Chris Cuomo, CNN, $12 million; Wolf Blitzer, CNN, $16 million; Lester Holt, NBC, $12 million; Joe Scarborough, MSNBC, $25 million; Robin Roberts, ABC, $35 million; Nora O’Donnell, CBS, $18 million; Gayle King, CBS, $40 million. Maybe the loyal viewers of these stations should ask themselves: Can you really believe the lies and conspiracy theories that all these stations spread? WHY? THINK! Don’t follow like sheep.”
On Republicans who believe Trump won:
“I was going to give up writing Sound Offs since it seemed that many more Republicans have accepted the fact that Biden is president and can actually get stuff done, but I see that the ‘nutziest’ among you are still bat-guano crazy about the former guy. Even though each survey gives Biden a boost, a lot of you cannot or will not let go of your fantasy. Trump LOST, sorry. If the former guy can’t spout his hate and venom on Facebook or Twitter, he’ll be gone, from our hearts and minds. The ‘R’ wing of the media is like a cranking siren, the harder you crank the louder it gets, and even the crack-pottiest conspiracy gets too much air time. The other wing tries to be journalistic, but there is only so much web and every site needs to make a splash for their ad revenue, even if they aren’t truthful.”
On a letter on the planned Schenevus-Worcester merger :
“Three cheers to Mr. Pinkey! Finally, someone with some common sense. Keeping two buildings will not bring anything to Worcester but higher taxes. As Mr. Pinkey pointed out, Worcester has taken care of its school and can easily accept some of Schenevus’ students. Rather than sell Schenevus’ school, perhaps create a community center housing an indoor pool, senior housing and community offices? The bus garage can continue to house the buses needed for transportation and the athletic fields used for practices and games when needed. Schenevus students will receive a quality education from Milford, Oneonta, Davenport, Worcester and Cherry Valley.”
