On President Trump and the pandemic:
"As of now, with one and a half million cases of coronavirus in this country and more than 91,000 deaths — projected by the CDC to be over 100,000 deaths by June 1 — the U.S. has roughly 4.3% of the world’s population and has roughly 29% of the world’s coronavirus deaths. On May 5, Trump told reporters, 'We did everything right, but now it’s time to go back to work.' (South Korea’s population density is 15 times greater than the U.S. South Korea has lost 259 people. Australia created a national unity cabinet, with members from every party to deal with the crisis. Australia has lost a hundred people). Trump has sacrificed thousands of American lives on his re-election altar and yet has the gall to refer to the dead, the dying and the about to die as 'America’s warriors.' He belongs in jail."
"You ever get a hangnail? It is not equal to over 90,000 Americans dying. Trump whines about the guy who served before him, or the nasty girls with the recorders, or any Democrat. I'm sorry for those who have lost someone because of his inability to do any part of his job correctly, like hiring smart people and listening to them, not just rushing to restart the economy. Trump is petty, vindictive and pretty shabby, ask a National Guardsman. Our governor has a thoughtful, effective plan. First it was to 'shelter-in-place,' then to open businesses slowly based on flattening the curve, not catering to people who are donors to a re-election campaign. In places where the new cases and deaths spike, like Texas, I think the governors are going to regret listening to Trump. Death and hangnails are not the same."
"Trump was warned way ahead of time, but he didn't want to face it. So the rest of us paid — some with our lives. He broke up the groups that dealt with pandemics and broke his promise to keep us safe and informed. He's lied and cheated his way through the White House just like he has lived the rest of his life by lying and cheating, because that's in his DNA. He's worthless and needs to pay for his abuses. Soon!"
"Why can't that genius in the White House solve this coronavirus problem? Why hasn't all the testing been done that he brags about?"
On the coronavirus and businesses:
"How do we get people back to work safely and businesses employing them open before they close forever, taking jobs with them? Use currently open businesses for ideas on operating safely, like grocery stores, gas stations, vehicle repair shops, post offices, UPS, FedEx, truck drivers and liquor stores, which Albany was closing but suddenly became essential! (withdrawal anyone?) Without jobs nobody works and becomes dependent on government handouts until government totally runs out of money. Waiting for a proven vaccine is not realistic, as the process take years, with some flu viruses, still without cures and death tolls similar to COVID-19 occurring yearly. Open responsibly without playing politics because without jobs, businesses and a thriving economy we fall into chaos and no longer have the country we love."
