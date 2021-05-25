On events in Oneonta:
"Does not the mayor care about the health and safety of the residents of the city and county? We do not need a Memorial Day parade or a Fourth of July concert in the park. We have a lot of people including the under 12 population not vaccinated. Good thing his tenure is almost up."
On the cancellation of the Fireman's Carnival in Schenvus:
"As someone whom has looked at the town board meeting minutes for the Town of Maryland since the beginning of this year, I believe the appointed town supervisor, Ron Wheeler, does not know what he is doing. First of all, he is making a decision of having a Memorial Day service but not the Fireman’s Carnival. Does he not realize as an EMS worker that the Fireman’s Carnival helps bring income to the Schenevus-Maryland Fire Department and also brings people together? No, I don’t believe he does. As someone has said before: if he can have a Memorial Day service, he can the Fireman’s Carnival."
On the Republican Party:
"We can only hope that true Republicans will remain true and outnumber those who have turn-coated to destroy democracy and the USA, and that GOP subversive and perverted and illegal tactics to prevent everyone from voting will be foiled by the rest and righteous of us willing and able to go the extra mile to defeat the lying scoundrels and worthless pieces of trash following Trump."
"We can only hope that real Republicans will continue to rise and reject the fake Republicans co-opted by the Biggest Liar. The GOP has morphed into a mockery of meaningless charades molded by its monster manipulator, the fraud. And, furthermore, we can only hope that this monster will be hammered into oblivion by the strong arms of Lady Justice for high crimes of bank, insurance and tax fraud, racketeering, election fraud, conspiracy, threatening officials and incitement of violence."
On masks:
"The burn ban was off May 14. It's time to burn your mask. A year and a half is long enough. Let's get back to normal."
On Israel:
"Israel is only protecting what is hers. Jerusalem, the capital of Israel belongs to the Jews. They have every right to defend their homeland. The Palestinians have no right to that land but continue to build on that that is not theirs. Would you allow your neighbors to build on your property? Israel's deed is in the Bible."
On Liz Cheney:
"Rep. Liz Cheney continues to claim there was no election fraud. How do we know that, when even the Supreme Court, state governors and local polling places refuse to even look into it. She can make all the statements she wants, but where is the proof? What is wrong with checking it out. Finding out there was fraud? There are thousands of affidavits by poll observers to election fraud but no one is even trying to look into the matter. A school had a teacher teaching for 26 years before they found out he had no teaching certificate. The Earth was flat until that was proven wrong. So, Liz Cheney get the facts to your claims."
On parking in downtown Oneonta:
"Parking is a premium in downtown Oneonta. The mayor recently had the city of Oneonta sell a portion of the Dietz Street lot to a private concern, which will construct 64 apartments on the sold land. The mayor has said that the sale would reduce the parking spots only slightly. However, recently I drove up Dietz Street and was shocked to see that about 90 percent of the lot was fenced off because of the construction. How long will the lot remain fence doff? And when the construction is complete, where with the 64 families who occupy the 64 apartments park? How many remaining parking spots will remain? I invite you to drive up Dietz Street and look at the lot."
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
