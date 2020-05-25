On carrying a gun:
“To the individual living in the West End who likes to mow their lawn while open carrying a pistol, it does not make you tough to flash a piece on your lawn, it makes you look scared and feeble.”
On ‘Russiagate’:
“The un-American President Trump has verifiable ties to Russia with a big IOU on his head. Why else is he doing these things to the United States?”
On Republicans:
“Republicans now represent the un-American party of betrayal.”
On opening the economy:
“How do we get people back to work safely and businesses employing them open before they close forever, taking jobs with them? Use currently open businesses for ideas operating safely, like grocery store, gas stations, vehicle repair shops, post offices, UPS, FedEx, truck drivers and liquor stores, which Albany was closing but suddenly became essential! (withdrawl anyone?) Without jobs nobody works and becomes dependent on government handouts until government totally runs out of money. Waiting for a proven vaccine is not realistic, as the process take years, with some flu viruses still without cures and death tolls similar to COVID-19 occurring yearly. Open responsibly without playing politics because without jobs, businesses and a thriving economy we fall into chaos and no longer have the country we love.”
On President Trump:
“It appears to me that our divider-in-chief has changed the GOP to mean ‘Graft, Obstruction and Plunder.’ Ninety thousand-plus dead and he is plugging his golf courses. Sad — very sad. Lock him up.”
On the House stimulus bill:
“Have Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats no shame with the laundry list they included in a $3 trillion spending bill just passed, with many items not related to the COVID-19 crisis? Trying to buy votes while bankrupting the country. Never let a crisis go to waste to achieve your ultimate goals of power, control and dependency. Reward your rich supporters by reinstating State and Local Tax Deduction to benefit the rich. Give $1,200 stimulus checks to illegal aliens, many of whom go on welfare and flood medical facilities, with state and local resources taxed to the max. Before spending more, use funds already appropriated to determine what else is needed. Loan to viable business in need as sectors start to open so people have jobs to return to. Remember Pelosi and Schumer’s political power games and vote them out to help America.”
On Dan Gomes’ May 16-17 column:
“A huge thank you to Dan Gomes for his recent column outlining the timeline and responses (or lack thereof) of the Trump administration to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Trump’s handling of the pandemic and its related effects; surging unemployment, terrible economy, tanked stock market and financial suffering, is worse than abysmal. His suggestions that injecting disinfectant, using light internally, and taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative are insanely irresponsible. He should never have been president, and the idea that he has any support for re-election is frightening. Keep up the great writing, Dan!”
