On a lesson from dogs:
"It’s a common assumption that when a dog poops, it kicks at it with its hind legs in an attempt to cover it up. It is a reasonable assumption. However, more often than not, that is not what the dog is doing. It is not trying to cover it up. Rather, it is trying to make its presence known to all the other dogs in the area. When a dog scratches at its fresh pile of poop, pheromones released from its paws transfer to the ground and signal to other dogs passing by that this was left by an alpha dog — a dog that should not be messed with. Because the scent that comes from poop tends to dissipate as it dries, aggressively scratching the ground afterwards leaves a more lasting, more identifiable, more memorable monition. The deeper the scratches — the more menacing the warning."
On an advertisement:
"The May 22 item in The Daily Star was a perfect reminder of who the Family Resource Network is. They are always looking out for the families in our communities and always working in partnership with other area nonprofits that have similar goals. They have always known that we are stronger together. What great ideas for our current times: Buy as local as you can; support local nonprofits as often as you can; remember to continue to physically distance but stay socially connected, and maybe most importantly, ask for help if you need it and provide help if you can."
On caring for pets in hot weather:
"We are now approaching hot weather and with that comes pets being left in hot cars as the owners go shopping. I have already witnessed it twice. Do not leave your pet in the hot car. Cracking the window does not help. There are laws on the books about doing that. If you are going to leave your car running with the AC on, then good. For those dog runners/walkers, please bring water for your pets. You have the responsibility for your pets as you do for your children."
On terrifying words:
"Ronald Reagan was famously quoted as saying the most terrifying nine words in the English language were 'I'm from the government and I'm here to help.' Currently, nine words striking terror around the globe are 'Hello, I'm Jared Kushner, and I'm here to help.'"
On wasted money:
"I am a resident of the CV-S Central School District with a Cooperstown mailing address. My husband and I both received voting material from the Cooperstown School District today. It cost that district $1 to mail each one of those letters; I wonder how many other letters were sent to non-district residents based on their mailing addresses. It would make sense to use the list where tax bills are mailed to send voting information also. If I were a resident of Cooperstown district I wouldn't be happy that my tax dollars were being wasted this way."
On President Trump:
"Our Vaudevillian orange-faced clown has played golf yet again. Not a shred of humanity, or remorse for the debacle he has allowed to overwhelm the country. He has already fired any of the people he could have blamed, unless Jared will take that on, also. Now he goes after governors, the WHO and the CDC, even Twitter, which should really cut off his lies. The lack of character is astounding. This was Memorial Day Weekend and his inaction and vehemence is astounding. I doubt he went to church, just the golf club. He never thinks of anyone but himself, not a mention of any dead soldier, wounded vet, or anyone he cannot con or insult. Two private jet companies got bailouts! How many people in the Southern Tier have jets? If you have built-in forgetters, all you Trump voters were warned over and over."
