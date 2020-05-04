On opening Otsego County:
"Representative Bliss should rethink opening up Otsego County before New York City. We do not want someone from the city coming up and eating pizza at Alfresco's and spreading infection to 15 other people who then go out into the community and spread it further."
On the stimulus checks:
"Want the best bang for your $1,200 economic stimulus bucks? Support candidates for national office who will end The Donald's reign of chaos, and work to heal the nation."
On a letter to the editor:
"Jason Hewlett (4/30) got a different message from God than I did. God told Jason that coronavirus is a punishment for our sins. But God told me that just one sin and one country are the target of his wrath. He said the USA is being punished for unleashing Donald Trump on the world. It’s a mixed message, so I asked some ministers about it. They said Jason and I are both wrong because the Christian God is a god of love, not wrath and punishment. An atheist friend said no god created the universe and the virus is just an act of nature. I think I’m right because I have a direct pipeline to God, just like Jason, and our messages are similar."
On Gov. Cuomo:
"Every day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo conducts his news conferences regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. He pontificates in his usual condescending manner and assumes that he has ll of the answers. One month ago, his major objective was to please all the loony tree-huggers by denying the use of a plastic bag. Now, he is the smartest man alive when it comes to the COVID-19 crisis. Come on, Andrew. Forget about your presidential campaign for 2024. The nation does not want another know-it-all New York City blowhard for president at any time in the future."
On President Trump:
"Word salad: How Trump gets his vegetables."
On the protest at the Michigan Capitol:
"Here’s a suggestion. Let the workers in the meat factories collect unemployment since their employers refuse to implement safe practices for them. Send all the armed terrorists who stormed the Michigan State Capitol to work in the meat factories. Without protective equipment. Make them sign a contract that they will not seek medical attention when they get sick. We shouldn’t be wasting our precious health care workers’ time and energy on home-grown terrorists who hate the United States of America."
On The Daily Star's boys basketball coach of the year:
"One of the best people I’ve ever known."
On a surge of heroin overdoses:
"People OD because they use drugs from the street, very inconsistent sources. They are self-medicating, just like drinkers, who also cause a lot of collateral damage. These are depressed, hopeless individuals who have lost their grasp on 'The American Dream'. If there’s a slight chance for their recovery, they are still worth saving."
"We need to stop blaming COVID-19-for everything. There were overdoses in high numbers prior to this pandemic. Let’s just blame it on people making bad choices!"
