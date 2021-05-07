On a Sound Off:
"To the senior citizen driver from Walton who on April 16 wrote that the New York State Police are very intimidating. No reasons or examples are given. I can only conclude that the intimidation is in the mind of the driver and said driver objects to the existence of the New York State Police."
On Democrats:
"All the Democrats talk about is racism, cancel culture, defund the police, them trying to divide the country with this nonsense. We're in socialism; now we're headed toward communism thanks to Biden and Harris. Sanders, a true socialist, loves Biden and Harris because they believe in the same nonsense. As for defunding the cops, when I see a cop I thank them for their service, and if it was up to me, I would double their salary. God bless them. I feel sorry for the people who rooted for Biden. You see now what's happening to the country. They don't care what's going on at the border — all of the pain and suffering. And about racism, that is on the left not on the right. They want to divide the country. If Trump was in office, we would not have any of these problems."
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.