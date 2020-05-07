On reopening protests:
"As an oldster, I look at the young-uns, Millenials, Gen-Xers, whatever foolish names some idiot influencer came up with and think, often just grousing, 'These kids are selfish and childish.' Now that their needs are not being met, haircuts, dining, dating, whatever they aren't getting, it is causing a mini revolution. People have been spit on, shot, some killed because an authority figure said, 'No.' I will even include governors who have no courage, though some do. I saw scads of 'young and dumbers' rushing to an early grave in a panorama shot of downtown Atlanta. Maybe we'll rename it dumbtown, as the disease numbers run up the flagpole. Of course we also have the older protesters with lots of guns being egged on by the Oval Office tweeter. Is anyone around smart and/or sane enough to save the country? I hope, yet doubt, I'll live to experience it. Sad!"
On COVID deaths in nursing homes:
"Nowhere in your article on King Cuomo and the nursing homes was the reason why 30% of the deaths in New York were nursing home patients. Cuomo is doing his daily briefings to cover himself. Way back in March he let the nursing home elderly people back in the nursing homes even though they tested positive for COVID-19. That's on him. The elderly were most at risk, This is Cuomo and his team's inability to lead.
On All-Star Village's season:
"It is hard to believe that the All-Star Village baseball camp would even think about opening. You would attract people from all over the country and that is not good. Those from downstate or New Jersey technically would need to be under two-week quarantine according to New York state guidelines. Few hotels or restaurants are open, let alone baseball house rentals. Drive-thru restaurants already have long lines for locals. The Oneonta area is doing very good right now with very few virus issues; let's not change that. Is the town of Oneonta OK with this opening?Is the Otsego County health advisor OK with this? We all want the camps, but is it worth it this year?"
On the cancellation of Induction Weekend:
"This is a safer for everyone involved. However, elected officials must intervene on behalf of Otsego County, specifically Cooperstown, and insist that funds are directed from the recovery bills to help the ma-and-pa businesses who have now lost their entire summer’s revenues. These are hardworking people that you don’t see on TV; they just don’t get enough exposure."
On road signs:
"A sign in the eastbound lane just before the Otego exit tells you that you are entering the 'Mohawk Valley Region.' It is a political gerrymandering designation, as it is geographically inaccurate. The Susquehanna River flows a 1/4 of a mile away, so you are actually in the Susquehanna Valley. And also in the Chesapeake watershed. Young people will have to be told that they are not in the Mohawk Valley. The sign is worthless and shows an ignorant mind."
On Cuomo's handling of the COVID outbreak in nursing homes:
"He's done a good job, not perfect, but light-years better than what the alleged president has done or, mostly, not done."
"Taking Wuhan virus patients back or to nursing homes instead of Javits or the Comfort that was sitting there waiting for them. Yeah, OK, so much for keeping nursing home patients safe right? He enacted 'Matilda's law' to keep the elderly safe."
"Old folks died alone. He wrote their death sentences. All New Yorkers should hang their heads in shame!"
