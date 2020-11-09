On SUNY Oneonta:
“SUNY Oneonta appears ready to review emergency response procedures. The canary in the mineshaft was the Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, response to an active shooter report, relayed to the college at approximately 3:38 p.m. Not until 5:30 p.m., did SUNY Oneonta issue a shelter-in-place directive. Fortunately, the live shooter report proved false. However, in the interim, flaws in emergency response inflicted significant emotional damage. Students reported a number of frightening incidents, including a bus dropping students off on campus while the live shooter threat remained credible, and those panicked students banging on doors and windows to enter shuttered buildings and finding themselves barred from entry. No public report was ever made concerning reform of emergency response procedures; learning from the 2019 failure could have meant a more effective response to the COVID pandemic. Investigation into the linkage between these two failures might prevent recurrence of similar episodes.”
On Gary Herzig’s Nov. 3 column:
“Yes, the current city charter is a bit confusing. But Gary Herzig’s recent column on civics and history conveniently omitted the bit where on the very evening of his 2015 election he announced the formation of his hand-picked committee to review and revise the charter that had been strongly endorsed by public referendum just four years earlier. His efforts then to completely undercut the city manager position in favor of a strong mayor were somewhat thwarted, resulting in the so-called hybrid charter he now blames for ‘unclear expectations and resulting frustrations.’ Say what you will, he deserves an ‘A’ for consistency in this matter — he looks set to complete the task he began five years ago.”
On the coronavirus:
“Who would have thought the coronavirus would change our lives forever? At this rate, nothing will ever be the same again. Locking everything down and making people stay home over a virus. Life goes on, virus or no virus. You deal with it. If you’re sick, stay home, but don’t close everything down for everybody. People lost their jobs over the lockdown. As the president said, ‘The cure can’t be worse than the virus,’ but unfortunately, it is. The survival rate of those who contract the virus is over 99%. The same cannot be said for jobs and businesses, or the people affected economically. Gov. Cuomo should not have the power to restrict businesses, and I don’t think he has the constitutional right to do so. the virus is the beginning of worse things to come. If you aren’t already, you should get right with God.”
On New York State and COVID:
“Gov. Cuomo says vaccine rules are his call. He is right, he is responsible for the virus coming into our country, opening the door for judgement. Signing into law abortion ‘rights.’ Be careful what you sign into law that goes against God’s laws. Why was New York the hardest? Did he really think God would look the other way when killing babies he created? Get the laws off the books, go to a church and ask our loving God to forgive you and to extend mercy to our country and to stop the plague. First state with abortion ‘rights.’ Psalm 106:29-30: ‘They provoked the Lord to anger by their wicked deeds, and a plague broke out among them. But Phinehas stood up and intervened and the plague was checked.”
