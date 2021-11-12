On Neahwa Park:
“Kudos to Oneonta Mayor Herzig and others responsible for the new dog park. It is a great addition to the city and already well-used. Also, posthumous appreciation to those who planted and nurtured the magnificent sycamore and oak trees in that corner of Neawha Park.”
On the town of Maryland:
“It amazes me how the appointed supervisor for the town of Maryland brings up the question at a town board meeting: ‘Do we stand on our own or do we hope to have town mergers?’ His boss, our local senator and former county board representative/former town supervisor of the town of Maryland, championed for a merger of Maryland, Westford, Decatur and Worcester to help lower the taxes since they already have consolidated services. My advice to the appointed town supervisor is think of the people in the town and be a man by taking the issue up about merging towns with your boss.”
On crime and guns:
“Democrats are very dangerous and confused. They are against good citizens owning and carrying firearms. At the same time they favor releasing thugs from prison who have been convicted of violent crime.”
On Oneonta DMV office:
“In the new year, the county board members and the county administrator need to consider opening up the Oneonta DMV. If that happens there needs to be new workers there who will treat all members of the public in a diplomatic way without hostility or degrading to the public.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.