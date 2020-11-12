On lies:
“Lies have permeated our educational system, our political system, our churches, our media and even our neighborly communities. Truth no longer matters.”
On town roads:
“When my wife and I were looking for a place to retire to, we have friends and family in Delaware County area near Delhi. We were told to try to find a place on a county road or state road, because of the fact some town roads in certain towns are not well maintained. We bought property and house in the East Meredith/Davenport area and now we see what they were talking about. I retired from 34 years on the highway department and also a part-time truck driver for a construction company. I took pictures of some towns paving with a road grader and black top, but I asked people why certain roads get the job done the right way. They said look at the no-name, dead-end road across from the old VW dealer, and two-tenths of a mile east of that road. It makes you wonder why.”
On a Sound Off:
“To the recent Sound Off contributor who accused Luke Murphy of being a ‘true snowflake’ because of his initial instinct to remove the Sullivan Exposition plaque: It takes an honest person to admit his first instinct. It takes a thoughtful, dedicated person to step back from that first instinct and not act on it, instead delving into the issue, examining it from all angles, getting input from others, and only then forming an opinion on the best course of action. This, of course, takes a great deal more work. I am thankful that we have a representative who is intelligent and dedicated and willing to put the effort into a thoughtful inquiry.”
On the city manager:
“The city has had three city managers and they have all left for numerous reasons. That should tell you something. The city is really not big enough for a city manager position. Maybe a full-time mayor would suffice? I would rather see all that money paid to a city manager go to better use, like better pay for police or hiring more workers for DPW. I believe if the job for a city manager came to a vote from the residents of Oneonta, they would vote it down. You need strong, knowledgeable department heads and a maybe a full-time mayor.”
On COVID testing:
“I now see that King Cuomo has mandated that those entering New York will have to get a COVID test. Really? So does he already have the sites open for this test? The only place around here I believe is Well Now and they are swamped. Hospitals will not do the tests for this requirement. Cuomo does not even know how many ‘Illegals’ are in New York, let alone how many people entering New York on a daily basis but he wants a test done. Good luck on all that.”
On the 2020 election:
“The results of the 2020 presidential election can be summed up in three words: Love defeated hate.”
On the use of the ‘N’ word:
“My response to any lowlife using the ‘N’ word these days is ‘crawl back under your rock brain-dead paleface!’”
